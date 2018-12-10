Some people call him John, actually most people did. I call him Johnnie.
Just two years older, growing up he always took care of me. When I was 5, my birth mother died suddenly, leaving Dad to care for my brother and me. Each day at 5 a.m., Dad took us to Aunt Elva’s, Dad’s sister and Johnnie’s mother.
After breakfast, Johnnie would take my hand, and off we would walk toward each of our respective schools. I, toward Mrs. Leonard’s basement preschool, he to Bandelier Elementary School.
He taught me the ways of the world too. We would go out through the backyard, stopping at the tall wood pile so he could properly groom me. The Brylcreem cream came out of the wood pile and into our hair, the comb swept our hair back, now shiny, into a duck tail. For that Dean look, off went our belts, hidden under the logs.
Aunt Elva of course, put logs on the fire, and thus one day we were caught. As I recall, the belts were applied to our backsides.
Dad remarried the next year. Yet, Johnnie and I remained like brothers.
In high school, Johnnie was like the Fonz from “Happy Days,” good looking, very popular. Sunday night youth groups, where the girls were, like the blonde, Johnnie’s steady.
He was the first designated driver.
Off to college for a couple of semesters, soon he was facing the draft. Coming from a Navy family instead of going to the Army, he joined the Marines.
As children, at our neighbors we dug tunnels and buried large grand piano boxes in the ground with trapdoors.
As a Marine, Johnnie did it for real. At 5-foot-6, a tough guy, he ended up as a tunnel rat in Vietnam. A flashlight and a .45 wiggling through the muddy openings. I wrote him at least once a month, until I couldn’t take it thinking he would be killed without knowing how much I valued him, so I wrote a “Dear John” letter. The blonde wrote a real “Dear John” letter.
He was wounded twice, the last time by a mortar. The field surgeon wanted to amputate his leg. Johnnie said no and kept it — and the pain.
He spent six months at the Galveston Marine Hospital, the one with the cupola.
On 100 percent disability, Johnnie taught high school, coached football, and retired to fishing in Alaska, two marriages; a functioning man with post-traumatic stress disorder.
We drifted apart as older adults, after talking about our childhood, we don’t have anything else in common. He was very angry at the government, that seemed to be all he would talk about. I called Dec. 6 to wish him a happy birthday, but that’s about it.
Thanksgiving Day Johnnie died of heart failure, a young 70. Dec. 11 he will be laid to rest with all military honors at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Along with so many things I wished I had told him.
