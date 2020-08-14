In ancient times a generation coincided with the human lifespan of around 40 years. This genealogical model persists even though obviously it no longer fits modern demographics. Today, the average lifespan is approximately twice that long in the United States and many other countries.
Modern generational theories are more precise, but few people, not even most social scientists, seem to know much about them. Historian Theodore White thought American generations lasted 16 years and were a function of our presidential elections. But this theory wouldn’t apply to other societies. We still talk about generations in the lax traditional sense, giving them catchy titles and describing their features and eccentricities as they emerge: Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Millennials, Generation X, etc.
For many years, I was only mildly interested in generational mechanics. In fact, philosopher Miguel de Unamuno had nearly convinced me that there was no such thing as generations. Instead, he claimed that societies corresponded to what he called “intra-history,” by which he meant the seamless continuity of daily social life marked by small changes.
People, he pointed out, don’t die generationally as a class but personally as individuals. And as they depart, others are born. The process is smooth and continual. Meanwhile, I dismissed earlier attempts by François Mentré, Julius Petersen, Karl Mannheim, Auguste Comte, and J. S. Mill to develop a scientifically rigorous generations theory.
By chance, it fell to me to translate “El método histórico de las generaciones” (English title: “Generations: A Historical Method”) by Julián Marías. The book was a refinement and extension of generational ideas found in the writings of philosopher Jose Ortega y Gasset. I admired both thinkers but was only faintly interested in their generational method and particularly skeptical of the 15-year generational segments they ascribed to Western civilization, including the United States.
Still the theory intrigued me enough to test it in an essay on the Soviet Union. The calculations relating to the rise, consolidation and end of the Soviet system worked with near mathematical precision. Beginning in 1915, the start of the Marxist revolution, pivotal milestones marked each succeeding 15-year juncture of the 90-year “generational constellation”: 1930, 1945, 1960 and 1975.
I wrote my essay in 1986 and awaited the final leg around 1990. It happened as predicted: The USSR collapsed on schedule. Then I applied the paradigm to other historical subsets, including the “American Experiment” — 1775 to 1865, the 90-year interval between Lexington-Concord and the Confederate surrender at Appomattox. The accuracy of the theory impressed me in each case.
Does this mean anything for us today? Probably more than we could guess. According to the generational series in play since at least the 1600s, a new generation begins in 2020. This reset, multiplied synergistically by the energies of a new century and even more those of the new millennium, suggests changes beyond anything we can imagine.
No one knows what these will be. But given this rare synergistic confluence of forces, what’s unthinkable today likely will become the reality of tomorrow.
