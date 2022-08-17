Recently White House officials announced July’s inflation as being zero. By comparing, July’s inflation of 8.5 percent to the previous month’s 9.1 percent, the administration misrepresented the actual rate.
In doing so, it attempted to deflect the real pain being experienced by most Americans. The lower July rate is the result of normal mid-summer seasonal reductions in gasoline prices.
Inflation defines how much the dollar decreased in value compared to other years. Additionally, if there’s a commodity, like gasoline, with a fixed supply, an increase in demand increases its cost.
Out-of-control spending by a Democrat-controlled Congress is at the heart of the issue. Spin Doctors are telling Americans inflation is “transitory” and inflation is actually a good thing.”This a lunacy. The Congress and the Biden administration caused this, it isn’t an accident, they should take ownership of it.
Since January 2021, three massive spending bills totaling $4 trillion in unfunded expenditures have been enacted. The result has been inflation near 10 percent. Though complex, basically inflation happens when the growth of the money supply exceeds the growth of the supply of goods, for example, when the FED adds money to the money supply without a corresponding growth of productivity.
This is part of what we’re seeing today.
Even Larry Summers, a top economic adviser to former President Obama, blasted the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package signed into law, calling it the “least responsible” economic policy in 40 years.
Additionally, we’re seeing a push by the Biden administration to restrict the supply of fossil fuels such as diesel fuel and gasoline. By reducing the supply and moving away from U.S. energy independence, gas prices increase, again fueling the fires of inflation; especially for truckers who deliver products to market. Higher fuel costs mean higher costs for what we purchase.
The most optimistic projections from the Congressional Budget Office estimate an additional $15 trillion in debt will be added in the next ten years. Goldman Sachs energy analysts predict $130 a barrel oil by year end. Meanwhile we are seeing diminished job growth, a negative 400,000 since March, and a significant drop in productively, a 6 percent annual rate, for the first half of 2022.
Lacking typical inventory buffering, gasoline and diesel prices are likely to increase this fall negating the effect seen in recent days. Also expect food pricing to continue higher. The 35 percent higher costs for crops grown this summer haven’t hit the manufactures yet. When using the historical formula for calculating inflation, what we’re experiencing is closer to 20 percent.
Inflation is a cruel regressive tax, especially upon the poorest and those on fixed income. Additionally, the new tax increases enacted in the latest spending bill just makes things worse for the average American. Americans deserve better.
Government needs to do an about face. Stop the monetary insanity of adding trillions to the money supply. Start real support for producing fossil fuels by encouraging both drilling and production. Eliminate red tape on small businesses. Until these simple, but essential, actions are embraced, Americans, especially the poor, will suffer needlessly. Wake up; stop this madness.
Bill Sargent lives in Galveston; Mark Mansius lives in St. George, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.