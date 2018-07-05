For a contextual change, members of The Eagles’ Nest and The West End Community Organization will share some good news with readers. Our community is growing by leaps and bounds, both physically and morally.
By now, you have heard that since the two school districts have merged, some monumental changes have occurred. We have come together and formed one of the best school districts in Texas.
For our super sport fans, the newly formed combined athletic departments possess seven state championship titles and 13 state appearances. We possess a gold medalist in track and field, thanks to Jackeria Woodkins, a powerful sprinter. All other teams performed well, also.
After Hurricane Harvey devastated all of the La Marque schools and one campus in the Texas City district, the twin city community came together and passed a bond issue to rebuild the facilities. Residents from across the district came together, formed a committee and worked to take care of truly what had become a major emergency.
As in every community, there were some individuals who were fighting against the effort. However, we prevailed. The venture was not easy, but I am reminded that anything worthwhile has never been easy.
Due to our willingness to work together in an effort to hear and see each other, the iconic P.S. Simms Elementary will be rebuilt on the Simms property site. I enjoy stressing that point because the site was donated by residents for educational purpose. The legendary Pickney S. Simms was the first principal of Lincoln High School and the appointed superintendent of all of the African-American schools.
The Texas City ISD board of trustees realized the honor that rebuilding Simms would bring to the district and voted unanimously April 11, 2017, that Simms will be the first elementary school built. The iconic Guajardo Jr. Elementary School, formerly Northside Elementary School will also be rebuilt.
The twin cities have also united and formed a positive relationship with the Texas City and La Marque police departments. The West End Community Organization was founded by former police Chief Robert Burby and myself. Mayors Matt Doyle and Bobby Hocking have been supporters from the beginning. The organization has made tremendous strides in our endeavor.
As with most organizations, problems arise from time to time, but we continue to focus on our mission: To make our community better for everyone. We simply ask that members of our community exemplify patience and civility. We are proud to say that we are not a political organization. We are an all-encompassing organization with members of all political parties, religious groups of all faiths, and all racial and ethnic groups. The membership fee is willingness to assist with solutions to community problems.
While there are undeniable problems on the national level, locally, we have found common grounds and have learned to communicate. As my father, Deacon Joe C. Daniels, often said, “Behind every dark cloud, the sun is shining.”
