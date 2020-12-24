A line of 10- and 11-year-old children waited, twitching. Their hands tight on the handles of rescue boards. “Go!” yelled the instructor.
They carried the boards to the water, laid the boards down and pushed them until they got about waist deep. Then, they jumped on top and started paddling.
Once they got up, there were some who paddled on their knees and others who opted for the prone position. They started making progress toward a buoy that was about 30 yards offshore. A group shout rang out as a wave approached. Some made it over the top, others grabbed the handles and rolled over, pulling the boards down. Still others were pushed back by the wave almost to the starting point.
Instructors paddled beside them giving instructions and advice but mostly keeping a watchful eye on all the children. There was one instructor for every five children. Eventually, all the children made it around the buoy and headed toward shore. Some of the lucky ones caught waves and rode, smiling, all the way up to the dry sand.
Others slugged it out until they paddled all the way to shore. When they all got to shore, they huddled up and went over what they learned, giving each other tips. The instructors reinforced the good techniques and offered encouragement.
By the end of the six weeks of the Junior Lifeguard program, children can make that paddle effortlessly. They get better at swimming, running and paddling. They learn CPR and first aid. They have an awareness of the various Gulf creatures that can harm you or are just cool to know about. And they have general knowledge of lifeguarding techniques. But that’s just part of it.
The children graduate with an awareness that they can, and should, help others. They stand taller and speak more directly and clearly. And each summer when they come back, all of this is amplified.
Not being able to have our junior guard program was one of the worst things that COVID caused our overall program. We love them being there. The guards like having them come up in their towers to “shadow guard.”
And, we like the relationship with the parents and community that the program brings as a side effect.
Our holiday wish is that we’re able to bring back some of the things that we had to forgo this year. We’re not just the Galveston lifeguard program. We’re an interconnected web of programs including the Junior Guards, Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network and Wave Watchers.
We need to return to our daily training to keep the guards sharp and our annual barbecue to include the other beach groups and the community in our world.
Holiday greetings from the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. Let’s hope that 2021 will bring back some of what we missed and that we keep the good things we learned about ourselves and our world this year. We hope that you and yours have a great holiday and a wonderful new year.
