I like water. I think most of us do.
We like to live near water; and those of us who can’t like to vacation near water. Most countries have grown their biggest cities close to water.
Part of the reasoning has to do with water transportation, but I think a lot of it has to do with all of us just being calmed by the closeness to water. OK, we have bad storms. But we make allowances for that.
I think my first real attraction to water began when I was about 6 years old and my Mom took me to a swimming class at the local pool. That was the biggest blob of water I got to see for a long time because Sherman wasn’t close to any big water.
But that was about to change. In my growing-up years, they built a big dam on the Red River, between Texas and Oklahoma.
We used to drive up with my Dad and watch the construction taking place.
And lo, it was done, and the river began to back up and cover the land and the trees and lots of people’s farms and homes.
And Lake Texoma was born. And everybody seemed happy, because a whole new tourist region was begun. As teenagers, we enjoyed swimming and boating on a bigger scale. We also drove across the dam to Oklahoma, from our dry Texas county, to drink a little 3.2 beer.
After the initial dunking in the municipal pool, I kept on learning. I mastered all the strokes, won all the swimming certificates of the Red Cross and finally reached swimming nirvana — going to Oklahoma to earn my Water Safety Instructor certification, making me eligible to teach swimming to others. Which I did. The worst, hardest class I taught was a bunch of adult women who were afraid of the water.
My next love affair with water came later when I married and moved to Galveston. Now, here was really big water. My husband met a bunch of folks who loved to water ski and thus began a whole new pastime. I learned to water ski, of course, though I never became as adept as my husband, or my children when they came along and joined the fun.
I could stay upright on two skis and hold steadily to the rope. That was good enough for me.
Unlike some of my friends, I never did learn to ski on snow. My only experience to that was sliding down a hill in Denton on my slippery leather soled boots, while at college. That was fun.
In these later years, especially while hiding at home during the pandemic, my closest touch with big water has come when my children drove me out to the dike to check on the water there.
We topped the dike guessing what the water color would be that day.
When it was blue or green, we were enchanted. Brown and gray made us sad.
But I was still enjoying my friend, the water.
I hope you enjoy it, too, in all its forms, except of course, when it’s filling our streets and even our houses.
And don’t forget to enjoy water and to make sure all your children and grandchildren learn to swim.
And to drink at least eight glasses of water each day.
