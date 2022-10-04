Galveston honored Kermit Courville by renaming Public School Stadium in his honor for his complete body of work, not solely for track. I was part of the Central Alumni solicitors focused on Courville’s greatness and requested renaming the stadium.

Others joined, seeing his continued greatness at Ball High School. Courville is the only Galveston ISD coach with extensive coaching and head coach success at Central and Ball, thereby becoming an integration conduit.

David H. O’Neal Jr. represents District 2-B on the Galveston ISD board of trustees.

