Galveston honored Kermit Courville by renaming Public School Stadium in his honor for his complete body of work, not solely for track. I was part of the Central Alumni solicitors focused on Courville’s greatness and requested renaming the stadium.
Others joined, seeing his continued greatness at Ball High School. Courville is the only Galveston ISD coach with extensive coaching and head coach success at Central and Ball, thereby becoming an integration conduit.
Since the 1930s, football in Public School Stadium put Galveston athletics on the map. At Central, Courville was a track sprinter, baseball all-district catcher, football all-district and all-state quarterback. From 1958 to 1967, Courville coached district and state champions in track; in 1962 a state baseball championship, several football district championships; and in 1963, a football state championship.
At Ball, Courville coached several football district championship teams from 1968 to ’75. Public School Stadium was filled weekly from the 1930s through 1970s and is known for football. The district gave the best it had to honor Courville.
The football stadium is an appropriate honor because Courville was a sensational football player and legendary football coach in Public School Stadium. Ball’s state and national track honors started 1971 with a Whitney Paul discus throw.
In 2010, residents voted “No” to building a $60 million Courville stadium, and eight-lane track, adjacent to airport. They said it was too expensive. Those properties are no longer available because of planned airport growth. There is no feasible place to build a stadium and track without extreme and exponential cost.
Ball High had been No. 1 in Texas at producing the most NFL players and No. 15 in the nation. Ball Football Alumni have joined Galveston Professional Athletes, which annually gives over $20,000 in scholarships to Ball High students and the professional athletes group is giving to the district.
On the other hand, a board meeting on Sept. 21 showed the alleged leader of Ball Track Alumni Reunion screaming she should not pay $240 security deposit to lease Courville Stadium, as all others pay. The alumni group continues contradicting itself: “No one saw me run but my dad was at every meet.”
It wants the Boys & Girls Club, at 44th Street and Avenue P, to pass Ball’s eight-lane track at 43rd & P and use the track on 27th Street and Avenue N.
The group says “Spend money to build a new track so O’Connell can use it.” The district is cooperative with O’Connell, but thinking a public school district should build a new track mostly to accommodate a private school is ludicrous.
Has the group asked O’Connell to spend $60 million to build a track? Where is the logic?
Members contacted me saying perhaps the group needs new leadership because the alleged leader is confused and misinforming, while displaying self-aggrandizement by demanding the district spend $60 million for an eight-lane track already provided at Ball High.
Regardless, Galveston ISD trustees courageously made the best decision.
David H. O’Neal Jr. represents District 2-B on the Galveston ISD board of trustees.
