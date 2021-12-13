“See you in the funny papers.”
If you’ve ever said goodbye with that expression, you’re getting pretty old, I think.
I read the comics every day in two newspapers. A lot of the offerings are duplicates and a lot of what I used to love is missing. I don’t know if their authors passed on or simply started charging too much for the average newspaper to pay. Anyway, what’s left continues to be a reflection on life, as they always have been, at least to me.
Many of today’s strips are about teenagers because they are, I guess, interesting people. I doubt very many of today’s teens read about the comic teens. I hear that more and more young people don’t read newspapers at all.
They rely on the internet. More’s the pity.
Anyway, folks in strips called Zits and Baldo do a lot of acting out as teens today act out, I guess.
Baldo works for a living, which is admirable, but I include him with the teens because he seems to be one. The Zits guy and his friend decorated with piercings are always into something nutty. On Sunday, they invented a skateboard version of cornhole.
But as nutty as the child is, he’s always respectful to his parents and seems to love them.
Baldo is also a respectful teen, which is counter to what we see out in the real world.
Among the female teens are several that speak to modern times, I think.
There’s LuAnn, who’s an easily led follower of her gang of friends.
The interesting one in her group, currently in a starring position, is Tiffany.
She’s the ubiquitous poor-little-rich girl who has, in the past year, given up a life of luxury in her own apartment and moved into the dorm with the rest of the regular coeds. But she certainly has not forgotten her roots. There are probably zillions of her around the campuses of the world.
Heart of the City is probably a little younger than LuAnn, but equally a part of the clique way of life. She goes along with the crowd most of the time but still tries to be a standout.
Among the others slightly younger is Curtis, who’s constantly complaining about school and trying to bum money off his father. I think he’s probably in junior high, but again, he’s good to his mother and father, though a menace to his little brother.
There are lots and lots of comics representing smaller children. The favorite is probably Peanuts, which has been around for several generations of admirers.
They do funny things and get lots of laughs, but they too, like the older children, have a background of decency that should be setting a good example for today’s young people.
If we can get them to read the funny papers.
