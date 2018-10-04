Sometimes people ask, “What good are the fine arts? Why should we fund the study of those in school? Isn’t it more important to teach reading, writing and arithmetic?”
Certainly the core subjects are important for all our students to learn, but they also need the creative arts courses to broaden their minds and perceptions. Each of the fine arts explores a different set of skills; music teaches you to hear differently. Theater teaches you to put on a different character. Dance teaches you to move differently. Art teaches you to see things differently. All of these are beyond the regular mundane view of life.
As students begin to broaden their understanding of the arts, they begin to see the possibilities in the world around them. Some of those skills turn up in unusual places. Many a doctor I know credits their diagnosis skills with a stethoscope to their learning how to hear in music classes. Many a politician owes their poise on the campaign trail to learning to act in theater. Every day of the week people buy things based on how the design strikes them — absolutely an artistic concern.
The fine arts are also an economic engine far beyond what most people realize. We are lucky here to understand that someone can make a living as an artist right here on the island. We are a town of 50,000 with its own orchestra, its own theater company, ballet studio, and of course The Grand 1894 Opera House. Galveston lives and breathes the arts.
Here in Texas, the arts generate more than $5.5 billion for our economy. That includes roughly $343.7 million in sales tax revenue alone. And of course there are all of those salaries paid to creative sector employees. One in 15 Texans today work in the creative sector — nearly 800,000 innovation workers in the state. Most of them started being creative in school.
We also know that the arts boost tourism. Three of the top 12 activities for non-resident tourists in the state are: arts, culture, and festival-related activities. Of course, Galveston Island gets that with our festivals, our regular art walks, our galleries and museums, and all that goes with them. They are indeed an economic engine for the city.
For students, the arts don’t just lead to future jobs, they increase passing rates in the rest of their classes. Students taking more arts courses have as much as a 15 percent higher passing rate than those who only take the minimum requirements. I like to think that is because they have learned to see the relationships between things past just learning information for one class.
As the future unfolds, I expect there will be more and more arts and entertainment employment opportunities in Texas and on the Island. And I think that is a wonderful direction to be headed.
