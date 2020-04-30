By the calendar, I’m 88, and after so many years, I’ve seen a lot, so I hope you’ll forgive a generous use of the first person singular.
I’ve seen the depths of the Great Depression in the 1930s through the eyes of a Pennsylvania coal miner’s deprived child. I’ve seen World War II through the eyes of a culturally stunted and height-deprived teenager insulated in a river valley in Pennsylvania.
I saw the Korean War through the eyes of an adolescent sailor on a repair ship that never sailed further than the United Fruit wharves in Havana, Cuba, and for that the GI Bill got me an engineering degree that opened a future theretofore not imaginable.
I traveled far and wide starting up and servicing steam boiler control systems including the behemoth central station electrical generating plant in Queens, New York. I commuted from New Jersey to a sales engineering desk on Madison Avenue.
I traveled the 11 western United States and western half of Canada for my company. I traveled to Venezuela, Colombia, South Africa, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Australia and New Zealand, and I lived five years in Singapore traveling the Far East and Australia. The last six months before retirement, I alternated monthly between China and the United States.
In the words of the trucker’s song, “I’ve been everywhere, man,” and I’ve met and associated with many people devoted to bettering their families and their companies. But I’ve never encountered any more ardent about preserving and enhancing than the members and volunteers of The Friends of Galveston Island State Park. What this small band has done and are doing for the park is truly amazing. It’s time for us to brag on ourselves a bit.
So, if you’re the speaker seeker for the regular meetings of your social service, church, business or other large group, just hear me out. We’ve put together a presentation that we’re anxious to bring to your group.
First, it shows you what changes are being made to the beach side of the park, and then goes on with examples of what projects we did, what projects are ongoing and our future concerns.
We’re also anxious to promote the park, so we prepared a PowerPoint and a DVD about the group and another pair about the park and what’s there. Whichever you want to see, we can come to you with a PowerPoint, which we’ll narrate, or we can send you a 20-30 minute DVD complete with narration that you can show yourself.
If you’re interested, give our president, Lynn Smith, a call at 409-737-4007, or myself at 409-737-5567 and let us know when and where you want us to come, which presentation and in which format you prefer the presentation to be given. Who knows, we just might pick up some new members or a contribution or two.
