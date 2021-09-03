Not all of the social, political, generational, racial, gender or faith-based movements are trying to take over. They’re simply asking the majority to move over. It seems as if the agitators and anarchists are representing all movements of change. But they’re not.
It’s just that peaceful groups get far less media attention — if any at all. There’s plenty of room at America’s table. That’s who we are. That’s why we’re here today and how we got here. That’s our motto. United We Stand.
It’s not only my opinion that we must take very good care of ourselves, first, for right now, if we’re to attempt to care for so many millions in need. America gives and gives. And I believe that God gave everything to us. So, why would we want to keep it to ourselves and claim it all as our own?
We’re a wealthy nation. However, we cannot give that which we don’t have to give. We’re not even able to give our children what they need most right now — stability and consistency. But, in alliance, we could gather 100 times more security for them by working side by side.
After over a year of COVID, social unrest, mounting economic uncertainty and emotional exhaustion, our nation seems critically vulnerable at the moment. And all eyes on the planet are watching us. They’re always watching us. Either to see us succeed or fail.
Could we just stop fighting with each other, at least for now in the event that we must fight our enemies? And we do have enemies. Within and abroad.
There are endless opportunities for us all to work together. In unity. And the best unity is created through diversity. It takes all kinds to make America. America has never belonged to one group or dictating individual.
And folks, what we’re witnessing right now isn’t only happening over there and could never happen over here. It already has. Lest we never forget that day that shook the world.
The 9/11 attacks were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Wahhabi Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the United States on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, where 2,977 people were killed.
This is real. Not something that just happened. And it’s about time that “we all” started seeing it that way. It didn’t go away, it has always been here. It’s time to start talking about what we don’t want to talk about. To listen to what we would rather not want to hear.
What can we do? Do what works. Teach our children what they don’t teach them anymore at school. Patriotism, prayer and diverse unity. We do what we can, through God, that which we cannot do alone.
How is erasing history preparing children for the future? How are dividing races helping build our nation stronger? Our greatest defense? One nation, indivisible, under God, for all the people. And it’s imperative to have this right now.
