Even though it’s still winter, we’ve got just over a month before spring break is here. The beach parks kick off on March 8, but the beaches will get busy before that.
Our full-time staff, between patrolling, answering emergency calls and putting the finishing touches on our lifeguard towers, are already starting to do a thousand little things to be ready when the beach pops. We’re prepping for our various programs that will get going in the spring including lifeguarding, Wave Watcher, supervisor and dispatcher academies, and Survivor Support Network.
As always, we’re hoping for a big turnout to the four lifeguard academies we’ll have this year. It’s been difficult filling the positions we have and covering the beachfront the past three years, even though it’s an amazing job that pays really well. Our two main academies are over spring break and the two weeks leading up to Memorial Day weekend.
Please help us by spreading the word and encouraging anyone you know that’s interested to start swimming to prepare, and then to try out to be a beach guard. The main obstacle to getting a job with us is making that minimum swim time. Our website has tons of information on it and even has sample swim workouts and training tips.
Another area that we’d love to have a big turnout for is our Wave Watcher Program. Wave Watchers go through a 20-hour free course that includes victim detection and beach safety information, CPR and Tourist Ambassador Certification and information about working with local first-responder organizations.
After the training, our Wave Watchers keep a trained eye out on the beach as they go through their normal life activities. Some are motivated to patrol set schedules and areas or help with lost children at the beach parks. Others just let us know if they see anything developing while they’re driving, walking, fishing, biking, etc.
This has become an integral part of our program as they’re often out in areas or during times of the day that we’re not present. Several Wave Watchers are also members of the Jesse Tree Survivor Support Network and are trained to come to the aid of families in crisis when their loved ones are missing in the water. The Wave Watcher Academy will take place in April, and we’re taking applicants now.
The other big program we have is our Junior Lifeguard Day Camp for children ages 10 to 15, which starts in early June. This program teaches lifeguard and leadership skills while we work out and do all kinds of fun activities and field trips. It’s economical, and we have scholarships available. Most importantly for us, these junior guards are the lifeguards and leaders of tomorrow.
Whoever you are and whatever you do, there’s a way for you or someone you know to join our family. Get on our website, www.galvestonislandbeachpatrol.org, or give us a call to find out more information.
We need you, and Galveston needs you.
