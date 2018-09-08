As we approached Labor Day, the nation paused to celebrate the deaths of the Queen Of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and the war hero and elder statesman, U.S. Sen. John McCain. In their distinct ways, they were revolutionists. Their common denominator was their love for America.
Both services depicted what America can, and should, look like. In the services, we saw individuals who were at times rivals, but were capable of rising above their differences for the soul of America.
Aretha’s service was a testament of the soulful life that she lived. Perhaps without being cognizant of what she was doing, her God-given ability served as a catalyst to bring us together through songs during the Civil Rights Movement.
McCain’s service showed us there can be bipartisanship in this country. He demonstrated to us the necessity and the commandment to forgive. Those who spoke at each service compelled us to remember that we are brothers and sisters in Christ. Services for both revealed to a nation that we can stand as one. For those brief moments, we saw the United States of America.
The services for both were very moving. After viewing them we should all strive to bring unity to this divided nation in which we live. Races, political parties and ethnic groups should try to live a united life.
Our nation is going through the most divisive time since the tragedy of the Civil War. However, Franklin and McCain, with their lives and deaths, have said that there is still hope. There is hope that the truth, when told, is the truth. There is hope that what one sees and hears will be what was seen and heard, and one day we will begin as a nation to talk about tearing down walls and opening up communication rather than building walls to block all forms of communication.
There is hope that we will learn to love because, according to Lord Chesterfield, “People hate the ones who make them feel their own inferiority.”
In our community, we have been able to bring two rivals together and reach for greater heights. The Cougars and Stings have come together without losing their storied identities. Our municipal governments are working as one, also. Both police chiefs have organized an enduring relationship with our minority communities. Unlike some leaders in Washington, our leaders support our school district administration.
Due largely to the devastation to our district caused by Hurricane Harvey, our community was asked to pass the largest bond in the history of Texas City Independent School District. The community did not falter. We passed that bond because we are united. Our school board stepped up to preserve the memory of the first African-American superintendent by voting to rebuild P.S. Simms Elementary School on its present site. The superintendent and board have also hired a La Marque graduate to lead the district’s security team. We thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.