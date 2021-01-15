Last year, five hurricanes or major named storms hit Louisiana. If any one of them had veered just a few degrees to the west, Galveston would’ve suffered another “Hurricane Ike.” In 2008, Hurricane Ike flooded our island causing major disruption and destroying billions of dollars in property.
If we take action now, we can prevent this from happening again. From the Coastal Texas study, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that the Galveston ring barrier system, aka the Galveston ring levee, is the most cost-effective part of the coastal spine plans, but it has scheduled the ring levee to be built last. That will be at least 20 years from now, assuming Congress funds the coastal spine at all.
Significantly, Port Arthur and six other Texas coastal Texas communities have built levees with the corps.
Why can’t we do the same?
We can build the ring levee now. We will be protected for at least 15 years while the coastal spine is being built. We don’t have to wait for the federal government to fund the complete coastal spine plan. Galveston City Council could take leadership now and pass a municipal bond that would pay Galveston’s share of the ring levee funding.
The bond could be financed with a surcharge on flood insurance policies. Flood insurance rates after the ring levee is built would drop dramatically, more than offsetting the bond financing surcharge.
We could then team with the corps to receive the necessary federal and state funding. The Galveston ring levee could then be built within a few years. We wouldn’t have to rely on putting all our faith in eventual construction and funding of the more expensive coastal spine.
The benefits of the Galveston ring levee would be many. Besides eliminating the stress of a hurricane disaster that we must live through every year, we could ride out most storms in the safety of our home, if we so choose. If we had to flee, we will know that our property will be dry when we return.
Even those of you who would live outside the ring levee — West Beach or Bolivar Peninsula — would benefit. Instead of fleeing your homes to the Texas highways, risking being trapped on a highway when the storm hits, you could ride out the storm in a Galveston hotel inside the ring levee. After the storm, you could quickly return to your property.
In addition, the ring levee will include 15 large flood pumps that will help keep Galveston dry during any storm. The areas of Galveston that are regularly flooded from rain would benefit from the addition of these new pumps.
I encourage you to ask our city leaders to move ahead with the Galveston ring levee local funding project.
The Galveston ring levee will be a win-win for us all.
