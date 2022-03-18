I may be about to rain on someone’s parade, but as Managing Editor Laura Elder pointed out (“Ignorance of beach access laws is no excuse,” The Daily News, Jan. 21, 2020), the matter isn’t trivial.
Reporter Keri Heath wrote clearly about the subject (“Work begins on Galveston’s Babe’s Beach as leaders eye West End project,” The Daily News, July 15, 2021).
The park board has made this hope a reality by securing a significant grant (Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act) this year to conduct an engineering study on our West End up to — and perhaps beyond — 12-mile Road.
The study must be done for the next phase of sand renourishment to start the following year.
Heath’s announcement gave me pause wondering how public money (the grant plus matching funds from the park board and our sales tax revenues) could be used on what any beachfront owner would say remains private land, albeit much less land of any kind because of erosion.
How can our sales tax, the Texas General Land Office, the park board justify millions of dollars to spread sand on West End beaches until who owns the beach is settled?
I started asking questions. I got an answer from a park board trustee recently. There seems to be a law in Texas that states if private property provides access to the public for 10 years or longer, the private land might then qualify for public money to be spent on private property. At least, that’s what I was told and it’s on that law the project is proceeding.
Land ownership is a legal hairball in Texas. We hear that some political party neglected Texas when building border walls. The truth is a bit trickier.
The wall sections built during the last administration were largely constructed in other states on federal land. Texas has mostly privately owned land along our border. To build will require a large amount of state condemnation of private land. Land taking by the state or federal government in Texas is never a cakewalk given our long-held belief in private property rights.
If the park board is correct, state law permits tax dollars to be spent if public access has existed for 10 years or more.
But it hasn’t, and therein lies the problem.
The year 2020 provides a public record that the beaches were intermittently accessible with some, not accessible at all (“Galveston must improve beach access before it hikes parking fees, state says,” The Daily News, Jan. 19, 2020) and (“Seawall fee increase stalled by West End parking, beach access issues in Galveston,” The Daily News, May 30-31, 2020).
In 2020, the general land office discovered what we on the West End have always known beach access has been blocked, rerouted, sanded in, misinformed by taking signs down, and Americans with Disabilities Act limited for a very long time. It wasn’t until 2020 that this blocking became a matter of public record.
Before we get our city government and our sales tax money wrapped up in one more legal conundrum, would it not make sense to determine when the 10-year clock starts; for many years if you go by our city map or for just two years in reality?
