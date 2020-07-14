“Heritage, not hate” is a slogan expressed from advocates of the infamous Confederate monuments and regalia; notwithstanding, proponents of Confederate symbols still assert that it’s their legal obligation to honor their ancestors.
A plausible argument, but one must not forget what those monuments symbolize for many African Americans in the United States. Alternatively, opponents of the monuments consider the slogan an affront to American values as the symbols represent a repugnant era in American history.
The monuments portray the repulsive subjugation of generations of African Americans forcefully taken and separated from their families. Additionally, unthinkable, immoral acts were performed on Black citizens, and even the fundamental skill of learning to read was considered punishable by death without the benefit of a constitutional right.
Therefore, many African Americans cannot publicly view these ominous symbols and not feel a visceral pain for our ancestors, which is why these offensive symbols commemorating America’s most unforgivable sin must be removed.
Notably, some may argue that this is a First Amendment issue. If that argument is salient, then eliminating these symbols isn’t only a human rights mandate, it’s a constitutional obligation; given that citizens’ rights include redressing the government for grievances in the Constitution.
Moreover, merely taking down these symbols of oppression will not change all hearts. As such, it’s an individual right to have an opinion to desire mementos of one’s heritage, and the sentiment should be respected.
However, eliminating Confederate symbols is still a viable step in moving forward to a more tolerant America. We must not forget our forefathers’ eloquent words that “all men are created equal, endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights.”
Additionally, Abraham Lincoln reminded us that “a house divided cannot stand.” Moreover, during the civil rights era, Lyndon B. Johnson’s ardent plea to the masses noted that “it is all of us who must overcome the crippling legacy of bigotry and injustice.”
Thus, the time is now to submit to these luminaries’ prescience during this moment of change in our country.
Therefore, we must remove hurtful reminders of our nation’s past and march toward an amicable present. Undoubtedly, our country still has work to do in terms of equality, albeit we have also made progress in bridging divides. To that end, it’s not our divisiveness that will bring us together, but our respectability will.
Accordingly, removing statues and symbols isn’t about “white grievance” or “cancel culture.” It’s about having empathy for those whose lineage endured unimaginable inhumane treatment and the pain that remains palpable centuries later. We cannot forget this stain on American history, and we also cannot allow these indiscretions to define us.
Let us remove antiquated symbols of hate to become a more loving nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.