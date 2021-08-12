We all know it’s important to eat our greens, and I happily eat most vegetables — but I’m not a fan of okra.
There are plenty of other people who love it, but my personal distaste for this member of the mallow family makes it somewhat ironic that I’m the principal sponsor of OkraFest 2021.
Even before I was a sponsor, OkraFest was a personal favorite as it guarantees a good night out and it’s for a great cause — Galveston’s Own Farmers Market.
As the owner of a local real estate agency, it’s important to me that Galveston thrives. I shop at the farmers market and appreciate the good, quality local produce. But more than that, I appreciate its organizers’ commitment to building a local food community.
The farmers market also provides improved access to food and education through programs such as the Young Gardeners Program, Real Food Project and Victory Garden.
Research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows families with access to farmers markets eat, on average, 1.4 more servings of fruit and vegetables than those without access to a market. The same research shows that city businesses near a farmers market have more sales than those without a farmers market, in some cases up to $15 million more.
In real estate they say it’s all about location, location, location. But I believe Galveston real estate and Galveston thrive when you follow the mantra of local, local, local. This is another reason why OkraFest is so important.
Not only does it support local producers and local residents, but the party features local restaurants and local artists.
This year, the seventh annual OkraFest is back as an in-person event with the gala Aug. 28 at The Lyceum of Galveston, 2401 Winnie St.
Casey McAuliffe, executive director of the famers market, and her team have outdone themselves with beverages from Daiquiri Time Out and Galveston Island Brewing and food from Fish Company Taco, La Cocina by Chef Mary Bass, Gypsy Joynt, Soul 2 Soul Café, Maceo’s Spice & Import Co., Pier 6 and many vendors of the farmers market.
There will be live music, and for this first time there will be a live auction and a summer hat sale with bonnets, boaters and more designed by local artists from Galveston Arts Center, National Hotel Artist Lofts and MOD Coffeehouse. For VIP ticket-holders, there’s a special commemorative pin and a poster by local artist Alee Groce.
As a local business owner, I go to a lot of charity events and gala evenings, and I can tell you I would go to OkraFest even if I wasn’t the sponsor. It’s a special, fun night out for an incredible cause with great people and great food. It’s enough to make me (almost) like okra!
