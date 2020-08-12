During a disaster declaration as we’re presently under, Texas law recognizes mayors and county judges “as the governor’s designated agent,” and they may exercise the powers granted to the governor “on an appropriate local scale” during a disaster declaration.
The coronavirus disease has deeply altered our economy, and a substantial number of Texans are out of work and unable to pay August rent. Their families are at risk of being evicted in record numbers, and mayors and county leaders are trying to prevent a humanitarian crisis by temporarily suspending these evictions.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton got it disastrously wrong in his recent formal opinion forbidding popular local rules across Texas, which halt landlord evictions during these ongoing local states of emergency.
Among Texas officials, only the governor, Paxton wrote, can suspend statewide rules on evictions. Mayors and county judges, also empowered in a disaster as emergency managers themselves, may not, according to Paxton, use their local emergency declarations to temporarily suspend evictions in their own communities.
Paxton’s ideological message is clear: Local control once again must take a back seat to the power of the state in the Abbott/Patrick/Paxton regime.
Conroe-based Texas Sen. Brandon Creighton, as legislators often do, asked Paxton to opine whether local leaders can rely temporarily on pandemic-inspired local emergency orders to prevent landlords from evicting rent-delinquent tenants. Creighton, an attorney who has served in the Texas Senate since 2014, likely was asked by The Texas Apartment Association to request Paxton’s opinion.
That’s fine. Legislators ask the attorney general for formal legal guidance from time to time upon request from interested constituents and business organizations.
Notably absent in Paxton’s opinion, however, is any reference to requests from interested parties or elected leaders advocating for a contrary position supporting tenants’ relief. Nor did Paxton apparently solicit information supporting that competing compassionate view. That’s too bad because there clearly is a constituency for that position, if one were willing to hear it.
Paxton could’ve gone one of two ways in his opinion and, not surprisingly, his position again empowered the state over cities and counties. Paxton usually does this, whether in a time of emergency or not. He recently opined that schools may ignore local health officials’ orders suspending in-person classes, and he wrote that cities may not urgently regulate short-term rentals despite valid health concerns associated with visitors’ travel.
Paxton interprets “on an appropriate local scale” to forbid any local emergency order to be used to affect a state law such as rules pertaining to evictions in the Texas Property Code. But the same phrase could just as validly be interpreted only to limit geographically those vital local leaders’ emergency orders.
In Paxton’s view, it appears mayors and county judges may, after all, not have much power in an emergency. What’s the point of elevating these trusted leaders as emergency managers — agents of the governor in a time of crisis — if they’re not allowed to exercise their judgment for the public good?
