Sgt. Andy Moffett and Senior Lifeguard Gheffri Preciado stood in front of the room surveying the small groups of four or five that were having animated discussions as David Mitchel and Iris Guerrero sat off to the side watching intensely.
David is our Ecumenical Support and Volunteer Coordinator specialist, and Iris is part of our Wave Watchers and Survivor Support Network Team. She often helps with translation and support for our Colombian guards.
Just as the discussions started to wane Moffett spoke up.
“OK, I think you’ve all got some good ideas together. Let’s get each group to give the most important part of the different roles our teams have.”
Team by team they went through the list that included command staff, supervisors/senior guards, lifeguards and Dispatch.
By the time the 10 or so groups were finished, they had covered virtually every component of our operations. I was completely blown away by their comprehensive understanding and support of what people in all parts of our organization do.
For about three years, we’ve been working toward a leadership program. Partnering with the Occupational Therapy team from the University of Texas Medical Branch, our leadership committee modified an existing program that was based on a program generated from a Navy SEAL team.
It’s been a great fit for our staff and incorporates the three key elements of leadership, resiliency and intercultural competency, emphasizing “extreme ownership.”
Looking at our existing structure and understanding we don’t have much budgetary wiggle room, our team decided to integrate the training into something we already do. Each guard each day has about an hour of training at the beginning of their shifts.
Guards typically go down to the beach and train for about 45 minutes using rescue boards, fins and rescue tubes. This part is really physical, as it incorporates the elements of making rescues. Then, the last chunk of time is devoted to skills.
So, in an average session they may practice repeated rescues using swim fins or rescue boards, then transition to practicing CPR, reviewing hand signals or reviewing rip current theory.
What our team decided is to turn Friday sessions into “Leadership Fridays.” So, Friday training is now done in our large training room and is mostly devoted to peer guided discussion about how to better guard, better protect yourself physically and psychologically, and to becoming better at seeing the point of view of people in different roles or from different cultures.
This sounds like something that is a good idea on paper but is met with a certain degree of skepticism and cynicism in the real world of teens and young adults. I thought it would take some time to integrate these concepts into our daily experience. But I was wrong.
They are all in, and approach it in the same positive and collaborative way they do for the technical side. They dive in just like they do in the ocean, training or any other way they can pitch in to make us even better at protecting the millions that come to Galveston’s beaches.
Peter Davis is chief of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. The views in this column are his and do not necessarily represent those of the Beach Patrol, Galveston Park Board of Trustees or any other entity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.