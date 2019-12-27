The Texas City community lost a giant earlier this month. Dwuan D. Anderson earned his heavenly wings and will be missed by many. Dwuan left a plethora of legacies in his circle of family and friends because he was the type of individual who, once you met him, made sure you never forgot him.
This scholar and gentleman attended Texas City schools (class of 1987) and received his graduate degrees from Sam Houston State University.
He was a mentor to several youth in the community through little league coaching, leading one of the first African American Boy Scout troops, and other civic engagements such as helping me mentor young men in the A Few Good Men service fraternity.
He was a “tell it like it is” public speaker who inspired children on school campuses and in church youth groups and other organizations. His wisdom seemed limitless and divine. Even more admirable was his beaming trademark smile and the encouraging words he always had for you and any endeavor to which he knew you were connected.
However, what I liked most about Dwuan was how he led by example in the RBF movement. Many men, including myself, are a part of this unheralded movement. Nonetheless, it’s one that we’re extremely passionate about. RBF, which stands for Redefining Black Fatherhood, is a “movement” of which he was a proud member by default.
Black men in America have had more than our fair share of bearing the negative images and stereotypes of fathering children only to abandon them and not owning up to our paternal responsibilities.
Social and media images of the black father will show you dads incarcerated. However, Dwuan was a law-abiding citizen and a responsible father of two beautifully loved children, yet a father figure to so many more.
Social and media images will show you black students who don’t have paternal support in school. Yet, Dwuan not only raised the academic bar for his children, but he actively participated in all their school functions — volunteering and contributing whenever called upon. Dwuan rarely missed anything.
Social and media images will show you single-parent homes where the father is absent and abandons his responsibilities. But Dwuan stayed married to Deosha Anderson and kept his vows faithfully until God called him home.
I know many will say that doing those things isn’t really worthy of fanfare or glamorous accolades because there are so many other fathers who are doing those expected things. Well, I couldn’t agree with you more. Yet, those aren’t the dominant images you see of black fathers. This is why the RBF movement is one that’s progressively changing the look of black fatherhood in America.
It’s iron contagiously sharpening iron. There are so many others like Dwuan whose paternal participation in their respective families may go unnoticed. But when the job is so remarkable, affecting even those outside of his household, I felt it necessary to pay tribute to this real-life “giant” of our community: Dwuan Anderson… gone, but never forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.