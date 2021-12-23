The citizen’s arrest law stretches back to the English medieval period. It was brought to this country by the British to control the unauthorized movement of Black people.
Southern lawmakers codified the law in 1863 as a backlash to President Abraham Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation freeing over 4 million African American slaves from their captivity.
The citizen’s arrest law reached its zenith during the Jim Crow segregation discrimination period. Oligarchies knew that the South’s phenomenal wealth and power came from the enslavement of African Americans.
The 13th Amendment to the Constitution prohibits slavery in this country. But, there was a loophole in the amendment’s “exception clause” that would allow the South to reinvent slavery by another name — convict leasing.
Notwithstanding of the blatant ambiguity in the “exception clause," plutocrats had no compunction with continuing on the low road to capitalism. They paid southern legislators thousands of dollars to pass Jim Crow laws that would make it much easier to create a boom in the mass incarceration of African Americans to provide free labor once more.
Bands of militant vigilantes summarily became law enforcement officers. They roamed the Black communities at night arresting thousands of African Americans for violating crazy vagrancy laws such as skipping stones across an open pond and being unemployed after recently being freed from slavery.
Kangaroo court judges endorsed vigilantes' prerogatives to flout the rule of law. They were less concerned about justice than they were about capitalizing on the lucrative opportunity to be made from convict leasing.
These judges unflinchingly used the judicial system to render outrageously long-term prison sentences against African Americans in order to fulfill their pre-planned convict leasing scheme, which was a multibillion-dollar underground syndicate that continues to exist today in a less overt way.
In theory, the day of reckoning for vigilantes hiding their vicious crimes behind the citizen's arrest law came a few weeks ago. Travis and Gregory McMichael and William Bryan were found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery for jogging down a public street while Black.
I'm a former police officer, badge No. 317. I graduated from Faulkner State Police Academy. I have a degree in criminal justice, and I've received several certificates and awards from state and federal law enforcement agencies.
But, unlike the trio from Georgia, I cannot recall a single moment where I was possessed with a morbid idea to stalk, chase, hunt and fatally gun down an innocent citizen for jogging down a public street.
In addition, I never believed private citizens should become de facto police officers and arrest other private citizens. They should delegate their arresting authority to sworn police officers.
Vigilantism continues its metamorphosis. Radicalized vigilante groups have drastically changed their tactics from attacking frightened Black folks at night to attacking armed police officers guarding the nation’s Capitol in broad daylight.
This nation is being threatened with anarchy from right-wing terrorist groups. Congress must have the courage to repeal and replace the deadly citizen’s arrest law.
The struggle continues.
