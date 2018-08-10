During the weekend of July 26 through July 29, 11 young men, known as youth knights of the Knights of Pythagoras Reuben G. White Council No. 18 (Galveston/Chambers counties), along with the Texas Gulf Coast Region, hosted the 2018 state of Texas Knights of Pythagoras Youth Leadership Conference at Texas A&M University in Galveston.
This youth organization’s purpose is to train a new generation of leaders through leadership, brotherhood and responsibility. Each year the Texas Knights of Pythagoras hosts an annual youth leadership conference composed of councils from all over the state and country. This year, the Texas KOP celebrated its 19th year as youth knights enjoyed the TAMUG “college life” and the S.T.E.M. related facilities of Sea Star Base.
The 2018 conference theme was “S.T.E.M. Leadership Camp: Coasting to Success.”
The conference was considered one of the largest, exposing over 120 young men to Sea Star Base’s Baysmart ship, the World War II school boat USS Cavalla at Seawolf Park, and maritime/engineering at TAMUG. Workshops and tours were conducted by local community leaders and professional master masons. Youth knights were engaged in the history of Galveston, visiting The Bryan Museum, African-American Museum, Old Central Cultural Center and Jack Johnson Park. Additionally, there were athletic competitions, oratorical contests, debate competitions and state officer elections.
The 11 young men of the Reuben G. White Council No. 18 were named the 2018 Texas KOP Council of the Year for the second time consecutively. This was because of their outstanding Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, community service and outreach. Furthermore, they left the conference placing third in the oratorical contest, debate team finalist and first place in football and basketball competitions.
Finally, the following three youth knights were elected officers of the Most Venerable Grand Council of the KOP State of Texas: Grand Senior Knight, William Dow; Grand recorder, DJ Freeman; and Grand Knight Orator, Iverson Williams.
It’s with great excitement to announce that Texas KOP has been invited to Morehouse College for the 2019 conference in Atlanta, Georgia. As our membership continues to grow, if anyone is interested in joining this elite and promising youth organization, please contact Senior Advisor John Compton at 409-502-7154 or myself at 409-939-8906.
