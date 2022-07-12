As is my custom on July 4, I read the entire Declaration of Independence. In light of the most recent Supreme Court rulings, one phrase in the Declaration stuck out.
The phrase “a long train of abuses and usurpations” refers to the rule of King George III, but this phrase can also be attributed to prior United States Supreme Courts.
That is how the Supreme Court created laws and rights out of thin air while the people and the States, through our elected representatives, whistled and wrung their hands.
The current Supreme Court is correcting those abuses and usurpations, and returning power to the people and their elected representatives.
There will be confusion and anxiety as this transition occurs, but the time has come to save our republic by restoring the balance of power outlined in the Constitution.
This July 4, I also read the entire U.S. Constitution and all amendments. The Constitution establishes the responsibilities and limitations of the Federal government. It also enumerates specific rights granted to all of us. Furthermore, the Ninth Amendment states, “The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
Closely following the Ninth was the 10th Amendment, which states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States, respectively, or to the people.”
Therefore, rights not enumerated in the Constitution can be codified in laws passed by the legislative branch. That is the essence of the current Supreme Court decisions. As Benjamin Franklin said when asked what we have wrought, he said, “A Republic, if you can keep it.”
If we want change or add a new right, we must tell our elected representatives. That’s their job, not the judges.
Those who object to Dobbs v Jackson must have been very poor civics students. Justices Blackmun, Burger, Douglas, Brennan, Stewart, Marshall and Powell created a right not found in the US Constitution.
Even pro-abortion Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg found their rationale lacking in Constitutional validity.
