Writing the annual hurricane story, which fell to my lot for years, has taken on a whole new meaning in my whole new life.
I used to cringe at the word hurricane. I still do. It brings back unhappy memories.
But this year, thanks to a special meeting among the residents of the Village at Morningstar, I’ve learned things I never learned before.
Tom Munoz, the director of emergency management for Texas City, brought a whole new concept, a concern and a kindness for those who need special care.
He’s visiting places where older people live, including our village, nursing homes and other assisted-living places.
The operative word in his dissertation is evacuation. Munoz had already rounded up the buses that will get folks to safety. Because of the pandemic rules, the 50-passenger buses can take only 20 at a time, but that’s all worked out, he said.
What isn’t worked out is where they will all go when the time comes, if it comes. He noted that if the electric people do what they’re supposed to do, there may be uninterrupted power and nobody will need to leave the village.
“We need to have a facility where I can have control,” he said.
Munoz had lists available for everyone, including a card to name each person’s Hurricane Helper and number. Along with the number 211 to register for assistance evacuating.
Also included was a File for Life, which had name, address, doctor, preferred hospital and a host of emergency contacts, with phone numbers. This also has medical data, including medications, pharmacy, blood type, medical conditions, allergies and lots of everything, including medical insurance.
Then there’s a card about emergency preparedness.
And one of the things on the top of the list, since Munoz is helping a host of senior citizens, is medications. We need to have enough. Extra, if necessary. And a cold container in which to keep meds that need refrigeration.
We all need to take money, because cards may not work, he said.
Pets will be allowed if they have carriers. But cats and dogs, nothing exotic.
In with the medicines in the supply kit needs to be a three-day supply of water, food and other necessities. That includes toiletries, he added.
One of the audience asked about blankets and pillows. Munoz said they would be available at the evacuation site, but if people have a favorite blanket or pillow, they should take them.
“On what might be a long bus ride, favorite pillows and blankets would be ideal,” he added.
I think we all remember long, long rides to get to safety in previous hurricanes. On one in particular, I spent 15 hours getting to Brenham.
Munoz reminded everyone that Texas City is particularly blessed because the rainwater pumps get flooding out of the way pretty quickly.
He told everyone to start practicing how to text on our cellphones because we all may need to know how to do that (something I need to do pronto).
What struck me most about the whole presentation was the absolute concern and care that Munoz and volunteers from the city have for folks who need a helping hand to stay safe.
