Reading books on grief, one in particular has challenged my thinking. The author’s wife, mother and one of his three children were killed by a drunken driver. Three years later, he’s still making sense of the tragedy — the “what if” scenarios playing in his head like a horror movie.
He laments, what if this tragedy could be used for good? Might his growth as a father make future generations in his family better because of his suffering? He was absent from his family far too many times, justifying his decisions with more money.
Now, his loss pushes him to rise above — but what a cost. Grappling for answers and tortured with regrets, he’s become the man he was supposed to be. Extending forgiveness to the drunken driver, his availability and unconditional love to his children contribute to their healing, but the regrets haunt his sleep.
Losing my oldest son last summer, the pain remains. I understand the author’s desire to rise above, but anger still binds me. I want no part in becoming a better version of me because of Well’s death. But the thing is, I am.
No matter how long this process of grief takes, I’m unmovable in my commitment to my family. The future of my family depends in part on my response to the tragedy. As does yours, regardless of the circumstances.
What I’m learning is no matter how helpful stories can be, the battle is uphill. The thing is, no matter the type of loss, it’s still a loss, and sorrow can’t be erased. Though time is supposed to heal all wounds, sometimes it doesn’t; grief tags along. Denying it, I know, only delays the healing and possible good attributed to the process, but it’s terrible.
Denial wastes what time we have left to correct the wrongs. Facing the pain is difficult but healing work we must do.
Viktor E. Frankl’s book, “Man’s Search for Meaning” offers comfort knowing everyone suffers in something, so I’m not alone. Suffering becomes meaningful only in how we respond to it. I know that. I don’t want it, but here it is: my choice to quit or move forward. Grief threatens to keep me buried, dead before my life ends.
In an earlier writing, before my son died, it was easier for me to talk about how life is a casting off to go beyond. I honestly didn’t know what I was talking about. Now my life ahead looms long without him; I don’t want to cast him off. I can’t. I have to go beyond and take him with me. So, I accept life’s filled with pain. Now what? What will I do with this truth?
My faith has been severely tested. Will I believe God’s plan is good even if I don’t know why? Will I trust him even if I can’t make sense of why one dies but another lives? The only thing I know for sure, God’s redeeming love offers solace. I guess that’s got to be enough this side of heaven.
