I think the Galveston County Commissioners did the right thing in allowing the Dignified Resignation statue to remain. There were about 24,000 Texans that died in the Civil War. That was about four to five generations ago. Their descendants would number in the thousands at this time.
Leaving the statue in place should be considered as simply paying respects to those that died in the war and to their descendants. And certainly not as meaning that slavery is a good thing. Although, even today, every month we see numerous examples of Blacks being treated as second-class citizens.
Every day we see people, family and friends placing flowers on the graves of those that have died. Leaving the statue in place is similar to those that place flowers on graves.
Who knows whether the deceased persons care? Their souls may be many light years away.
I think that funerals and graves, etc., are for the living and not for those that have passed away.
I’ve heard people talk about “near-death experiences,” including one person that had one himself. There’s no doubt in my mind that there’s a life after death. However, I still want to live as long as I can. I was fortunate in that I was too young for the Korean War and too old for Vietnam.
Suppose the Confederates had won the Civil War. Would they have destroyed the Lincoln Memorial? It was not clear until about halfway through the war that the North would win. In the book and movie “Gone with the Wind,” we’re instructed that the reason the North was destined to win is because the North had a much stronger industrial capacity than the South.
The total number of those that died in the Civil War was about the same as those that died in World War I and II, combined.
Bob Dylan wrote and sang a song as follows: “How many times must the cannon ball fly, before they’re forever banned. The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind — the answer is blowin’ in the wind.” (To me, this means there is no answer.)
I think the Civil War was a war that had to be fought. But there have been unnecessary wars.
For example, the Iraq War. Supposedly, this war was over “weapons of mass destruction.” However, a group had been commissioned to study this, a year or two before the war, and reported that there were no longer any weapons of mass destruction. Vice President Dick Cheney said: “We’ve got to find some f***ing weapons of mass destruction.” But there were none to be found. I was working in Iraq as a civilian employee at the time Saddam Hussein was captured and then hanged.
Another example of an unnecessary war was the Vietnam War. That was even worse.
Good article, but I want to add an opinion. Awhile back, I did some research on my wife's ancestors who came to Texas on a land Grant in 1829 Before Texas was a republic. The endured hardships, and when the Civil war broke out, they were called to join the confederate. They faced unbelievable hardships and depended on farmers and people along the way for food and shelter. I can't speak for the Daughters of the confederacy and it is just my opinion that these women were
only honoring the sacrifice's and hardship of their ancestors. Like you say, this statues depicts defeat with a broken sword and a crumbled flag. Over 800,000 men on both sides lost their lives, Lets not live in the past we have too much work to to as we move to the future.
