I wish we could turn back time, back to a time before social media, back to a time when disagreement on public policy didn’t necessitate hatred for each other. Back to a time when I wasn’t vilified for caring whether people were going hungry. Back to a time when opioids hadn’t destroyed the lives of so many. Back to a time when most men were fathers and husbands rather than baby daddies.
Back to a time when gun owners were bird and game hunters. Back to a time when we only went to war to stop tyrants bent on genocide or world dominance. Back to a time when public service was honorable. Back to a time when business had begun to see employees as valuable. Back to a time when we thought poverty could be diminished and education was a good idea for all children regardless of color, creed or circumstances of birth.
Back to the time when my small white children were babysat by the Black teenage girls from around the corner in my very middle class neighborhood. Back to a time when the staff where I worked was female and male, straight and gay, Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Native American, Black, Hispanic and white, American born and immigrant. My boss was a Black woman and we thought that was what America was supposed to look like.
Back when a Republican president wanted us to be a thousand points of light and a Democrat president put together a welfare reform program to help folks out of poverty, etc.
At 80, I find that I have lots of acquaintances who feel free to refer to others like me as a “snowflake” or a “libtard” and hate everything I spent my work life to bring about. I’m saddened that my children are growing old and my grandchildren came of age in a country whose population worships automatic weapons, and only respects raw power, hatred for diversity of all kinds and, probably most sadly, truth.
Regardless of what higher power we pray to I doubt that where we are is what they envision for us.
