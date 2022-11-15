Relating to policing styles, I use the following analogy to explain the differences of “traditional/reactive” policing versus “preventive policing.”
Traditional policing involves calling the police department, it sends a car and an arrest takes place.
This is how many police agencies continue to police.
Does it work?
Yes; however, the cliché regarding the “revolving door” for criminals to continue to operate repeatedly after being arrested and released, only to be rearrested certainly turns off most citizens.
To me the key solution to this dilemma is preventing the crime from initially occurring: this “preventive” philosophy is what preventive policing — also known as community-oriented policing — is all about.
The rationale for prevention (community policing) is important: the police already have seven “roadblocks” that hinder apprehending criminals:
• Two-thirds of all crime occurs inside; this is not visible to the police.
• Most serious crimes are perpetrated within a brief time frame; the average armed robbery takes about 90 seconds.
• Patrol officers only see less than 1 percent of street crimes.
• Even when police are notified of an ongoing criminal activity, offenders are caught less than 4 percent of the time. Consequently, 95 percent of the time an individual will not be arrested by randomly patrolling police during or immediately after the commission of an offense.
• Six percent of all criminals commit 70 percent of all crime.
• The same 10 percent of locations within a jurisdiction generate about 65 percent of total calls for service.
• Seventy-five percent of a jurisdiction’s calls for service are cold; that is, the officer is being summoned to an incident that has occurred out of the presence of the victim. The other 25 percent I will label “hot” calls for service — calls where the victim was a witness and present during the crime; 50 percent of such victims wait five minutes or more before alerting the police.
Consequently, law enforcement is already behind the power curve and must work on strategies for preventing the incident from occurring in the first place.
On Oct. 5, our great city was awarded the status of being one of the three finalists for the coveted Texas Municipal League’s Municipal Excellence Award for our department’s community policing effort.
Consider there are 28-million-plus residents in Texas and 1,220 municipalities in our state, and here is the city of La Marque being the recipient of this “finalist status.” Our mayor, city council members, city administration and police department have certainly been doing the right things right.
Please remember that Mayor Keith Bell’s “brainchild” was tasking me with producing the La Marque Safe City Initiative in February this year. One key element of this initiative was reintroducing community-oriented policing in our city, which had disappeared during the previous almost six-year period.
There are four Community Watch Neighborhoods (with more to come) with a designated Community Policing Officer. Please work and support our police department’s Community Policing Officers who work diligently to develop proactive crime control solutions to prevent and control crime and reduce the fear of crime in your neighborhoods.
