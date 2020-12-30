As this turbulent year ends, it’s my fervent wish that we will focus our eyes on the future. Hopefully, we will not allow the problems of the past to take away our concentrated efforts to see and experience better days.
The mistakes and errors of the past must not dictate how we live moving forward.
I’m so glad that I know that trouble in life doesn’t last always. Behind every cloud there’s a silver lining. Christ has taught us that we all have sinned and come short of the glory of God. We must know and understand that not one of us is deemed righteous when measured by the standard of God.
This is the reason that no matter what the problems of the past have been, we, as Christian believers, must strive to be peacemakers. Finding peace in the heat of any divisive situation is most difficult because we must be willing to take a long, hard, honest look at ourselves before we point fingers at others.
As our faults are revealed and truth is acknowledged and affirmed, we will know the right path to take. Martin Luther King Jr. said it’s always right to do right. What I know is that right always prevails because it’s anchored in truth, righteousness and justice.
Learning this was personal for me and it was difficult. However, I’m grateful that I learned and have been able to accept the fact that God’s word reigns supreme. All I will ever have to do is believe.
I have, in 2020, lost many relatives and close friends. For solace and peace of mind, I just remember that each soul that I knew and lost lived in such a way that they made the world a better place because they did live; I will strive to do no less.
To some, the days may seem dark, but sooner rather than later, the sun will surely shine. We’re admonished by the ruler of the universe to treat each other as we wish to be treated. Hatred is a sin, but love is a virtue. Love can, and will, bear the fruits of unity, peace and righteous justice.
As I rewind the tapes of 2020 in my mind, I see how far our community has come with making 2021 a better year. We can actually see the results of the work that has gone into the coming together of the community to plan for the replacement of our children’s schools that were devastated by Hurricane Harvey. Our students and teachers will soon enter “state of the art” buildings, designed for education and safety. Our community college also has benefited from the support of the community as well.
So, let us usher in the New Year with thoughts of reverence, goodwill and appreciation for all of the children of God. If we do this, we will survive any and every storm together.
