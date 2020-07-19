Jama Jihad Shabazz, better known as Coach Jib, was a coach in the Ray T. Sheppard Baseball League and a football coach of the Galveston Jets. Coach Jib taught many lessons to the youth who had the privilege of learning from him. My first memory of him was of this intense coach of the Braves. I played for the Amazing A’s, but I was still able to learn from Coach Jib, both directly and indirectly.
The Braves was the right name for his team because he was the epitome of brave. He stood up to anybody, for his boys, and others in the community and he did it without violence or curse words. I saw him on television standing up to the political figures and others in the interest of community. He wasn’t a big guy, but his voice and sternness made him larger than life. The lesson that he was teaching was to have heart and to be brave. His team, the Braves, was always just as competitive and tough, just like their coach.
He taught us how to be a community activist. I can’t remember a time that I didn’t see Coach Jib being active in the community or visible at community events. If there was something going on within the community, he was right in the middle, either as the leader or a very active helper. I can’t imagine how many children he and his family fed at their home. He would be the transportation for children to get to and from practice/games. He stepped in where many fathers were too busy working or weren’t in their children's lives. Parents knew that their children were safe with him.
He taught us how to be fathers/father figures. He always had his family with him, and he had them involved with everything he was doing. Spending quality time with them and showing them how to live. His work can be seen in how they are in their adult lives. They're doing good and looking good. He taught us that it’s not about how much money you spend on your children; it’s all about the quality time that you spend with them.
He was a man of integrity and honesty, and it rubbed off on the people around him. One year, the Amazing A’s had taken a trip to the state championship in Dallas. That year I was too old to play Little League baseball. Coach Rusty Curtis, of the Amazing A’s, lost a pitcher to an injury, so he was going to utilize me to replace him. Coach Rusty thought about Coach Jib, and he decided against utilizing me. Amazing A’s won the state title, while doing the right thing. Coach Jib had a way of positively affecting those around him and lived his life accordingly.
Directly or indirectly, Coach Jib taught us how to be brave, how to be active in the community, how to be a father/father figure — all while being a person of integrity and honesty.
R.I.P. Coach Jib.
