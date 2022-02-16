As mayor of League City, I dispute the facts disseminated by League City Councilman Nick Long in his guest column (“Treasurer’s office a self-licking ice cream cone,” The Daily News, Feb. 5-6). Let me tell you the truth about what’s going on in Galveston County.
Rearing its ugly head is the power-hungry county judge who, along with his political cronies, is trying to take control of the finances of Galveston County and influence your League City Council. If they succeed, it will silence your voice.
Is this what residents of League City and Galveston County voted for?
Why would members of League City Council attack the sitting Galveston County Treasurer and work to eliminate a state of Texas Constitutional office; an office that operates to protect and disburse your tax dollars?
The state of Texas established the need for checks and balances in county government and the treasurer’s office is a necessary part of that protection. Of the 254 counties in Texas, 245 have independently elected county treasurers who perform the duties established in the Texas Constitution.
Evidently, Long doesn’t understand how counties function. It’s irrelevant that League City has a larger budget than the county. And, Galveston County has been awarded Certificates of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting every year for over a decade. Obviously, Long doesn’t know these facts either.
As mayor of League City, I know that cities and counties aren’t comparable. Counties are established, regulated and can only do what’s allowed by the Texas Constitution, whereas cities establish their own rules and regulations.
Long and Councilman Hank Dugie should know this. They don’t care to know how county governments operate. Running to eliminate the county treasurer’s office, you would think that candidate Dugie would’ve done research, especially given his limited experience. The policies, regulations and operations require qualified opinions to consider its elimination.
Why do they continue to claim elimination of the treasurer’s office will save money? There’s no evidence this will save money. Is it their intention to fire the six hard-working women in the treasurer’s office?
If what Dugie says is true, that there are other departments able to absorb these duties, then what are these individuals, who will be assigned the new duties, doing now? Will they be sitting around for the next year waiting for their new assignments? If these departments have so much free time, why are they not being eliminated immediately in order to save taxpayers’ dollars?
Long repeated another claim Dugie keeps spreading that the treasurer’s office lost $525,000. This is not true. An independent forensic audit found the treasurer’s office wasn’t at fault. Both know the truth, yet continue spreading lies.
If you don’t want the county judge and his cabal controlling your city and the finances of Galveston County, then you need to let them know and vote for the incumbent county treasurer, Kevin Walsh. Let’s keep the county judge out of our business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.