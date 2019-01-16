Do you remember your parents telling you when you kept whining about the same thing over and over that you sounded like a broken record?
I remember it well, and Mardi Gras’ first weekend seawall parking falls into this category.
I’m frankly glad the city council is considering an ordinance to put this issue to rest once and for all. At least we won’t have to listen to that broken record anymore.
The problem is the second part of the consideration. Charging $250 for folks to park early. I listened intently to the online video from the city’s website of city council’s special session Jan. 9 discussing this issue. Take a listen and decide.
These are my feelings about this issue: Worries expressed were about “losing all the seawall parking spots” possibly a week ahead of time and “it’s not fair.” Early parking usually starts around Tuesday. Eventually, the parking spots are going to be gone anyway, and the claim of “fairness” won’t apply. There simply are not enough spots to accommodate all of the Mardi Gras revelers, so it’s first come, first serve, no matter when the parking begins. These are primarily Galveston residents. And so what if they want to get up there a little early? So what? Why do tax paying residents have to be penalized?
Now, as far as the “gray water” from the RVs running across the seawall because of lack of sewer hookup, that is just plain ludicrous. If that was happening and resulting in a foul stench and unsanitary conditions, do you think the city officials would have allowed that to go on for all these years?
Brian Maxwell, if you really have many reasons to not like Mardi Gras, as you stated in the special session, I feel sorry for you. You seem to be missing the whole point, especially of the first weekend. The seawall parades and the parking up there are Galveston residents coming together. It’s attended by families and neighbors and friends celebrating the season. It’s just good, clean fun for all ages, and it seems that Maxwell wants to make things difficult for the city residents. I think even if people pay the $250 fine, he won’t be happy.
Finally, when is overnight seawall parking during the other 51 weeks of the year going to be enforced? There has been an RV parked on 13th Street and Seawall Boulevard, alternating sides of the street every night, since December. It obviously hasn’t ever been ticketed or towed.
In the free seawall parking spaces between 69th and 81st streets, people in cars and trucks have literally moved in. They sleep in their cars, leave the doors open for ventilation and hang their clothes over the doors to dry. Again, no ticketing or towing. But let’s be sure to punish Mardi Gras fans.
Please form your own opinion and express it to your city council representative before they vote on this nonsense Jan. 24.
