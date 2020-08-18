“The vote is a power, a prayer. Use it intelligently, conscientiously, prayerfully.” — Carrie Chapman Catt
As I graduated from high school and applied to colleges, I was denied admission to the school of my choice because there weren’t enough slots for women. Not because I wasn’t qualified, but because I was a woman. That was less than 50 years after women gained the right to vote. Now, 100 years later, women are still struggling to be recognized, and voting rights are still being suppressed.
However, we have the power of our vote. With that power we can change conditions. My mother, who was born before the suffrage amendment, voted in every election, even when she said she had to go to the polls and hold her nose in choosing which lever to pull because there was no good choice, only a better choice. To not vote is to surrender your choice for the future to others.
Our vote counts. It may feel like there are so few times when it actually makes a difference. But President John F. Kennedy was elected by the equivalent of one vote in each district. George W. Bush was elected president by a margin of 537 votes in Florida, and personally I lost an election by six votes.
Our right to vote was hard won. Voting is the way to hold that right. It’s our honor, actually our responsibility, to exercise that right. The right to vote is in essence, more than a right, it’s a duty. In the words of suffrage champion Carrie Chapman Catt, “Prize it!” Continue the efforts of the suffragists for your daughters, nieces and sisters. Continue to protect our right to vote.
Upon the passage of the 19th Amendment, Catt (1859-1947) founder of the League of Women Voters, said: “The vote is the emblem of your equality, women of America, the guarantee of your liberty. That vote of yours has cost millions of dollars and the lives of thousands of women. Money to carry on this work has been given usually as a sacrifice, and thousands of women have gone without things they wanted and could have had in order that they might help get the vote for you.
“Women have suffered agony of soul which you can never comprehend, that you and your daughters might inherit political freedom. That vote has been costly. Prize it! The vote is a power, a weapon of offense and defense, a prayer. Understand what it means and what it can do for your country. Use it intelligently, conscientiously, prayerfully.”
The last day to register for the November election is Oct 5. Early voting starts Oct. 13 and Election Day is Nov. 3. Vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.