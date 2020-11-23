Although we’re in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we should still observe the HIV pandemic, which we’ve been fighting for about 40 years
The HIV/AIDS journey started in 1981, but Dec. 1, 1988, among our friends — some dying, some fighting — World AIDS Day was birthed. World AIDS Day was started by James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, two public information officers for the Global Programme on AIDS at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Worldwide on Dec. 1, we unite in the fight to support people and communities impacted by HIV.
Thirty-two years after its inception, we utilize HIV medications to not only treat but also to prevent HIV; this is known as biomedical prevention. Some of our current tools are: Treatment as Prevention, pre-exposure prophylaxis and non-occupational post exposure prophylaxis ( nPEP).
There’s still no cure, but today’s anti-viral medications are helping people with HIV live longer, healthier lives. These powerful treatments work quickly to fight and control the virus. When taken correctly, HIV medications generally help people achieve an undetectable viral load in less than 90 days. Undetectable means the amount of virus in the body is so low it cannot be measured in standard lab tests. Research tells us that getting to and remaining undetectable prevents transmitting HIV through sex.
In 2012, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription medication for the prevention of HIV. Today, we have two highly effective options that can be prescribed to HIV-negative people to maintain their negative status. When taken daily, they reduce the risk of contracting HIV by greater than 99 percent.
Non-occupational post-exposure prophylaxis can be taken within 72 hours of a high-risk HIV exposure — for example, if the condom breaks during sex with a partner of unknown HIV status. These medications can be taken for 28 consecutive days, which will reduce the risk of contracting HIV by greater than 85 percent.
All paths to prevention and treatment start with HIV testing. People can only be empowered to know what options are available by knowing their HIV status, negative or positive. In Galveston, in most cases, a person newly diagnosed with HIV can see an infectious disease doctor at the University of Texas Medical Branch and be on treatment in less than a week.
Access Care of Coastal Texas, 707 23rd St. in Galveston, was founded in 1985, with the mission to provide compassionate community-based access to care for people living with HIV/AIDS and their health issues through direct and collaborative means.
We strive to offer awareness, education, prevention and support to the people of coastal Texas. Anyone in need of HIV care, support, testing or education may contact us by phone at 409-763-2437, email at acct@accttexas.org, or at www.accttexas.org.
We’re proud and honored to commemorate World AIDS Day. Outside of natural disasters Hurricane Ike and COVID-19, we’ve celebrated in-person at ACCT. No matter the method, today we stand with you remembering the lives we’ve lost and celebrating the lives we can save today. Please be safe and protect yourself and your loved ones.
