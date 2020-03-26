It’s hard to think about anything but COVID-19 right now. It’s all we hear about, and I feel like I just go from one meeting about the coronavirus to another about the economic impact COVID-19 has had on the tourist industry.
Then we worry about our budget, which now relies 100 percent on hotel tax.
But since I wrote about the effects of all this craziness on the beach patrol last week, I decided to make a conscious effort to focus on something else.
We, as humans, get so concerned with our immediate interests that we forget we’re only one of the many types of creatures sharing this planet. The rest of the world is moving on without a care for our concerns about whether or not we can get enough toilet paper to make it through the week.
I’ve been so impressed with, and proud to be a part of, our local emergency management team. Galveston in particular has taken proactive steps to reduce the spread of the virus. One of the things they’ve been working to do is to find a balance between reducing people coming down to our beaches and the need for locals to get out of their houses for a run or a walk on the beach.
Our mayor and city manager have made it extremely clear that if people don’t adhere to the mandate to stay in place as much as possible to contain the threat, they’ll have to take an even more restrictive approach. But they’ve also made it clear that if we all voluntarily follow the rules, we can, within reason, still get out there and enjoy the beautiful place in which we live.
On my daily patrols, I’ve noticed quite a few people out jogging on the seawall, going for a solitary surf, catching fish or walking their dog. I have to think that will keep us a little saner as a community.
And what a great time of year to get out there. Those of you who’ve been out on the West End or East End may have noticed that the migratory birds are showing up. These visitors come every year starting around this time and add so much to the beachfront, bays and marshes.
The water being up into the mid-70s finally means no more wetsuits, which is always a big marker for the change in seasons for me as well. Early the other morning in the fog I was enjoying some particularly beautiful, glassy waves on my stand-up board. As I was paddling back out, I caught a strong whiff of that unique watermelon smell that means the trout are back. That to me is the true mark that spring has sprung.
The natural world has a cycle. And, as Galvestonians have done time and time again for a century and a half, we’ll get through this as well and get back to enjoying our island, our community and all the creatures with which we share this beautiful place.
