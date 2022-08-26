On the fourth day of the school year, Dickinson ISD marked a milestone by surpassing 12,000 students, and the district has watched this number grow to 12,127 students during the first full week of school.

Normally, school district enrollment doesn’t stabilize until after Labor Day, so this number is expected to rise. Projections are that the district could be home to about 12,250 students by the end of this school year.

Tammy Dowdy is director of communications for Dickinson ISD.

