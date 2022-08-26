On the fourth day of the school year, Dickinson ISD marked a milestone by surpassing 12,000 students, and the district has watched this number grow to 12,127 students during the first full week of school.
Normally, school district enrollment doesn’t stabilize until after Labor Day, so this number is expected to rise. Projections are that the district could be home to about 12,250 students by the end of this school year.
It’s a major milestone because of the perseverance and dedication of so many in the community over the past several years. Despite the devastation from Hurricane Harvey and all the challenges from the COVID pandemic, Dickinson ISD continues to grow quickly.
Five years ago, Hurricane Harvey lingered over the community, dropping more than 50 inches of rain in a short period of time. The impact it left on families was devastating with flooded homes, cars and personal belongings, and lost jobs, which strained financial resources.
However, Dickinson ISD families persevered, rebuilt their homes and remained in the community. Neighbors, students and employees helped each other, and assistance came from all over the country.
In addition to those remaining loyal to Dickinson, more families are continuing to come as newly built communities on the south side and west side of the school district have sprung to life with thousands of new homes.
In March 2020, the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic. Dickinson ISD students and employees did not return to school after spring break. They spent the rest of the school year adjusting to remote instruction, businesses shut down or drastically altered hours and procedures and supplies at grocery stores became scarce.
As the 2020-2021 school year rolled around, some students remained on remote instruction and others left public education. Dickinson ISD is still working hard to provide tutoring and other resources to help students struggling with academics because of COVID learning gaps and disruptions to their school experience.
Despite these struggles, the district is still growing at a fast pace. On Aug. 24, 2018, the district surpassed 11,000 students and now, exactly four years later, we celebrate more than 12,000 students in Gator Nation. That’s an increase of 1,000 students in four years while dealing with two once-in-a-lifetime situations, which could have negatively impacted enrollment.
In the past year alone, the district has grown by 618 students when comparing the sixth day of school in 2021-2022 to the same day this year.
Fast growth comes with many challenges. The district continuously monitors enrollment to ensure space is available to house students and that there are enough employees to teach, support and meet the needs of students. The 2022-2023 year will be full of planning and preparing for big changes in August 2023 as the district opens Dickinson Junior High, realigns grades levels and adjusts attendance boundaries at elementary, middle school and junior high campuses.
At the same time, the district will be looking further into the future by working with its Facility Task Force to assess needs and plan for growth.
For this week, we celebrate more than 12,000 students and the exciting year ahead in academics, sports, fine arts and extracurricular activities.
The district is excited to have returning students back for a new year, and welcomes new students and new employees who are now officially part of the Gator family.
Tammy Dowdy is director of communications for Dickinson ISD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.