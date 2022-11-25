During Thanksgiving week and in this special season of gratitude, the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston board, staff and families are sending an enormous thank you to all of our Galveston supporters who made our Fall Family Event so successful.
Galveston has always been so generous to our house and the families that we serve.
In October, you all proved yourselves again in supporting our “take over” of the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier for an evening of family fun.
For the past three years, we were unable to have our fundraising gala because of the pandemic and all the rules surrounding keeping people safe from COVID.
Caring for critically ill children as a result of horrible burns and other illness is challenging and expensive when fundraising in the “normal” way is not possible. Planning last spring for an outdoor event was also challenging until some very creative volunteers came up with an idea that did not include black-tie and cocktail attire or babysitters. Our incredibly fun evening with family and friends outside at the pleasure pier also provided funding for Ronald McDonald House Galveston.
Thank you to our fundraising committee.
Thanks to very generous supporters, over 500 people were able to enjoy a lovely afternoon and evening on the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier on Oct. 30. Halloween costumed and casually dressed children and big people enjoyed unlimited rides, midway games, face-painting, carnival food and drink and dancing.
Many supporters bought more tickets than they could possibly use, donating them to Big Brothers Big Sisters and other agencies. There are too many big-hearted donors to name all here — but you know who you are and thank you.
That evening, McDonald’s owners of Greater Houston were honored for their ongoing support of the Ronald McDonald House Galveston. A fabulous six-passenger golf cart was graciously donated by Laura Moore and Don Sanders for a raﬄe that brought more funding to the House.
The April and Dennis Darling family donated and handed out goody bags of treats to all the children as they left the party. Also given as party favors to the children were T-shirts donated by Galveston businessmen Keith Bassett and Tom Vaughn.
Thank you all.
If you would like to see pictures of our event or would like more information about how to be involved in the “House That Love Built” please go to www.rmhg.org.
Click on “Events” then click on “Annual Family Event” and scroll down to see all the fun!
And again, to all the wonderful and generous supporters of the Ronald McDonald House Galveston — thank you.
Carolyn Nelson-Becker is president of the Ronald McDonald House Galveston board of directors.
