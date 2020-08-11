I’d like to challenge the residents of Galveston to start a movement. Senior citizens have been hit hard by COVID-19. In order to stay safe, the ideal solution is to spend a great deal of time inside. And that can lead to loneliness and isolation.
This month, I decided to tackle a project that intervenes in senior isolation and helps our business economy survive this crisis. Patricia Tate has been a community activist for years in Galveston. As a life-long member of St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, Tate was quietly instrumental in the formation of the annual Juneteenth parade, served as the Executive Director of Save R HOOD, served on the board of St. Vincent’s House, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Galveston Neighborhood Partnership and a host of others in Galveston.
Tate has entered her golden years with a host of challenges recently. She survived bouts of cancer — twice. And recently her mother passed on.
I asked Pat if she would enjoy a meal from a family owned restaurant in Galveston. And I learned how to use the local delivery app on my phone.
On July 30, Pat was able to enjoy a great meal. “I really enjoyed the shrimp on the skewers,” she said. “I really appreciated it.”
This project can make a difference in the lives of seniors who are facing some unique challenges during this crisis. According to AARP: A recent scientific report elevates social isolation and loneliness to the level of health problems, associating them with a significantly increased risk for early death from all causes.
Of course, social isolation and loneliness can become more common with age. And the arrival of the novel coronavirus will almost certainly make the problem worse.
There are other challenges as well. Getting food delivered right now, usually involves some sort of interaction with technology. Unless a senior has a credit card and an internet connection, the process can be very difficult.
Bear in mind, that most people 65 and older grew to adulthood using a phone book. In today’s high-tech atmosphere that could mean that just finding the phone number for the restaurant, might result in a struggle.
This little project won’t change the world. It certainly won’t stop what’s happening outside our doors. But, it could make the life of a senior citizen less stressful, while supporting our business community. If you decide to take this challenge, please post it on social media and spread the word.
Look around — make a call. It’s a wonderful thing to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.