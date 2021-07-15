National Geographic ran a documentary story this week about sharks and played an interview I did with them a while back. Whenever Shark Week rolls around, people start seeing things in our water and reporting them.
They’re almost always a dolphin’s pectoral fin since you really wouldn’t spot a shark from the shoreline very often. But people can still get pretty worked up about anything to do with sharks. There are many sharks in the Gulf, and they capture the imagination.
But where does reasonable caution intersect with irrational fear?
You have a greater chance of being struck by lightning or killed by a dog bite than being bitten by a shark. In the past 25 years, we’ve responded to or received reports of nine or so shark bites on the island. No doubt there are others, especially incidents with anglers, but the number is very small. With around 7 million tourists visiting the island a year, the math works out pretty favorably for the swimmers.
There are a number of reasons that our number of bites is so low compared to other beach locations, and you seldom hear of an actual “attack” involving multiple bites. One of these is that we don’t have rivers or inlets flowing out where there are a significant number of recreational swimmers. For example, in Florida’s New Smyrna Beach, which is basically a river mouth, there are a number of bites every year.
Another reason is that sharks in this area don’t have a regular food source that resembles a person. When I lived on the West Coast and surfed regularly at Santa Cruz, I often thought about how the white of my board resembled the soft white underbelly of a seal seen from below.
Aside from avoiding swimming in river mouths or in areas where bays and estuaries meet the ocean, there are a number of precautions you can take to reduce your chances of an unpleasant encounter with a shark while swimming in Galveston:
1. Avoid swimming in the middle of schooling fish: Sharks eat fish and could grab a hand or leg by accident. Even though the most likely scenario is for them to release and go for easier prey, that one bite could do some damage. This is the typical scenario I’ve seen in the handful of shark bites I’ve worked through the years.
2. Shuffle your feet: When you drag your feet in a sort of “ice skating motion,” you send out vibrations. Small sharks, stingray, fish, etc., will try to get away from you. If you don’t step on them, they won’t try to fight back.
3. Don’t swim while bleeding: Sharks are extremely sensitive to the smell of blood and can detect a very small amount.
Part of the fun of swimming in the ocean is the excitement of being in a place that’s not your natural habitat. With a reasonable amount of caution, you can significantly reduce the risk of a mishap and have a great time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.