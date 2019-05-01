Quietly and seemingly without much local fanfare, Election Day is approaching. However, locally, we have two important and significant contested races.
Mable Pratt is asking voters to re-elect her as the District 2 trustee for the Texas City Independent District.
Dawn King is running to fill the College of the Mainland Position 4 on the board of trustees. This COM position became open when Rosalie Kettler, the current trustee decided not to run again.
While I’m not able to vote in these two races, I’m asking registered voters in these districts to vote for Mable Pratt and Dawn King.
COM board of trustees and President Warren Nichols together have made great strides to regain the trust and confidence of our community. They’ve embarked on a well-developed plan to enhance COM’s stature as a first-class academic institution.
Electing Dawn King will provide the much needed support to continue this progress.
Dawn King was born in Galveston, is a lifelong Galveston County resident and a Class of 1981 graduate of Dickinson High School. She attended COM, receiving an Associate of Arts degree in 2001 and a real estate license in 2007.
Dawn has a strong background as a public servant, working for both the cities of League City and Friendswood for a combination of 12 years. She’s currently a realtor at Bayou Realtors in Dickinson and holds the credential of “Certified Negotiation Expert.”
We also need to keep Mable Pratt as a TCISD Trustee. She’s a former elementary school teacher and administrator, and from 1982 to 1994 served on the La Marque Independent School District board of trustees.
In addition, Mable was selected by the Texas Education Agency to serve as one of the LMISD Board of Managers from Jan. 1, 2016 to June 30, 2016. I served with Mable on that board of managers and can attest to her wisdom and professionalism. On Dec. 13, 2016, Mable was appointed to fill her current position on the board.
Election Day will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4.
