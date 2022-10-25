The Grand Old Party once embraced government to make America great. Lincoln led the party in the 1860s to hold the union together, emancipate the enslaved and bind it with the transcontinental railroad.

Theodore Roosevelt believed that to speak softly our reach must embrace the world, a world he fought to protect and conserve. To further international trade, he launched the building of the Panama Canal in 1904.

Dan Freeman lives in Galveston.

