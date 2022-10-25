The Grand Old Party once embraced government to make America great. Lincoln led the party in the 1860s to hold the union together, emancipate the enslaved and bind it with the transcontinental railroad.
Theodore Roosevelt believed that to speak softly our reach must embrace the world, a world he fought to protect and conserve. To further international trade, he launched the building of the Panama Canal in 1904.
Susan B. Anthony led the Republican Party in fighting for suffrage. The 19th Amendment was passed in 1920 and named in her honor.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed authorization for the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s. He appointed Republicans to the Supreme Court leading to the unanimous decision in Brown vs Board of Education to begin the dismantling of segregation.
Democrats won the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2008, which led to a series of policy initiatives. The most important of which was the Affordable Care Act, a critical strengthening of our fragile health care system. The Republican response was not to develop an alternative set of policies, but simply to oppose whatever the President Barack Obama proposed.
Ironically, the first Black president led to the “The Party of No,” so named by Michael Grunwald. He traced the emergence of the destructive response of the Republican Party’s leadership to Obama’s passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.
The GOP continued its descent into The Party of No over the next two terms of Obama’s presidency. This led to the rise of the Tea Party and a cruelty not seen in America since the Great Depression. The party devolved into attacking those who lacked white privilege, making false claims and denial of facts. This culminated in the victory of our 45th president and an attempted coup.
Today the Party of No has a clear and undeniable platform. Any who oppose or question the platform are denounced as apostate or Republicans in Name Only. Today the platform of No means:
No freedom of voting rights codified in the 1960s.
No freedom of choice for women’s most basic health care needs. Politicians now dictate their obstetric choices.
No freedom from gun violence by imposing reasonable restrictions on weapons of war and homicide. The GOP, in the thrall of gun rights organizations, opposes limiting sales of assault rifles, mass acquisition of ammunition and purchasing of military body armor.
No freedom of gender choice. The GOP opposes parental rights supporting their children’s mental health.
No freedom for students to choose which books to read. The Party of No blocks literature access for teenagers and young adults.
No freedom to pray as one chooses in prayer meetings. Non-Christian student athletes have been forced to accede to coach’s arbitrary prayers.
No freedom for the oppressed to seek asylum. We once welcomed those fleeing communist regimes. Today the Republican Party opposes asylum seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.
The party of Lincoln, Roosevelt, Anthony and Eisenhower has become one without original thoughts and dreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.