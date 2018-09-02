Communities in Schools-Galveston County needs your help. We are a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the success of all students: wounded, underprivileged and children in at-risk situations in our community.
Just a few miles from your home there are children who have little or no chance of graduating from high school.
• There are children being abused by their caretakers.
• There are children that will go to school without any supplies or clothes to wear. There are children who will go to school hungry.
• There are children unable to read because everything is blurry and they don’t have glasses.
• There are children who need a caring adult to listen.
• There are children that will go hungry when they are not in school.
Poverty, lack of basic needs and health care, incarcerated parents, learning a new language, or no one at home to help with schoolwork are just a few of the daily barriers children face that keep them from succeeding in school.
For children who lack basic necessities, succeeding in school is about more than just academics. These are children who can learn, but whose life situations prohibit them from keeping up with their peers. Children who don’t have their core needs met — for food, housing, transportation, health care, clean clothes, emotional support — aren’t just trying to focus on a lesson about fractions. They’re worried about where their next meal will come from and whether they will have a safe place to stay that night. Our CISG work has taught us that in order to keep children in school, we must address both the academic and non-academic challenges students face.
CISG works in schools to identify students that are at risk for dropping out, what the root causes are, and what they need to get back on track to graduate.
This is not a school problem. It’s a community problem. Now is the time for the community to come together to adequately equip our students so our children can succeed. To believe that every boy and girl comes to school with the same resources and support is wishful thinking. Reality is that thousands of local children are uninsured, underfed, unsupported and unprepared.
Because of the support of the community, Communities In Schools is able to assist more students each year. Thanks to your generosity, CISG removes barriers that place children at-risk of dropping out of school. We all know that an education is the only thing that really provides a road to success. Over the years, the support of the community has provided school supplies, clothing, shoes, eye exams and eyeglasses, weekend backpacks of food, holiday assistance, and one-on-one mentoring relationships with caring adults. Without you, these children would have failed.
Will you help to sponsor a child from our community? If so, please call 409-539-9055 for additional information. Send a check and designate us on your United Way Pledge Card.
We know there is more work to be done, and we won’t stop until every child in need in Galveston County has a community of support in and outside the classroom.
