To influence behavior, one approach has always been the utilization of the carrot or the stick.
One can apply the stick as discipline for a public employee’s bad behavior or offer a carrot for bad behaviors.
Unfortunately, the current Galveston Wharves Board applies the carrot and never the stick for repeat offenses of the same bad behavior like withholding information from trustees with the opined excuse that it “can be used against me.”
If one can control and manipulate information, one can control the policy and direction of the port — like walkways and bike paths, removal of utilized railroad tracks and creation of public roads through a cargo dock, more marinas, extensive flat space parking and bird water troughs instead of retaining and building port industry.
By telling an employee repeatedly that he must turn over public information to trustees but failing to apply the stick, for example, reprimand in the employee file or termination if the behavior continues, the board is showing its true colors — wink wink, nod nod, continue that bad behavior.
As a matter of fact, have another carrot — a new, perk improved and early, extended port director employment contract. After all, those new board members arriving just months away may insist on the release of public information to trustees for oversight and policy discussions, realize the city already has a park board, wants to actually keep port industry and long-term customers or may understand that a master plan can and should be re-evaluated and updated during an ongoing deadly pandemic.
A new board may realize the port has placed too many eggs in one basket for its financial health and it’s in our best interests as a public utility of the city to diversify and place the Pelican Island bridge, industrial development of the West End and the 100 acres on Pelican Island as true priorities.
So, wink wink, nod nod, the board says again to give over public records, but no stick — just another big carrot to assert control and interests via the port director past their own board tenure.
One should know by now that the hidden messages of inappropriate carrots and inaction of supervisors to appropriately correct repeated bad behavior sends the message — keep blocking those records — to get more financial rewards, kudos and accolades, don’t you know? Wink wink, nod nod.
