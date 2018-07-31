Almost one year ago, Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc all along the Texas Gulf Coast. The storm was the deadliest hurricane Texas had faced in the last century, taking at least 68 lives, and it was one of the costliest disasters our nation has ever seen.
But Texans are resilient, and over the last year they have led amazing efforts to rebuild our communities. In Washington we have jumped to work as well: since Hurricane Harvey hit, Congress has appropriated over $140 billion in emergency funding to respond to the 2017 hurricane season.
Earlier in July, as part of this funding, the Army Corps of Engineers announced that Texas would receive nearly $5 billion for corps projects in the state as part of its Disaster Supplemental Funding Plan. This funding will be used to implement previously authorized flood management and coastal projection projects ready for construction as well as expedite the study of new flood management projects in the impacted areas.
This includes a number of projects in the Houston area, such as the study of a new flood prevention project in the Buffalo Bayou basin to support the Addicks and Barker reservoirs, which includes evaluating the need for a potential new third reservoir, as well as the construction of flood control projects on the Brays, Clear Creek and White Oak bayous.
Funding will also go toward the construction of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay coastal protection project, which will help reduce the risks of tropical storm surge impacts in Orange, Jefferson and Brazoria counties through the construction of structural measures.
The plan also provides funding to expedite and complete the study of the Coastal Texas Protection and Restoration project, which many refer to as the Coastal Spine.
Both of these projects will help protect critical infrastructure along the coast that is important to our nation’s economic and national security and the prosperity of Texas.
This is a tremendous step forward in providing federal support and relief to the areas in Texas impacted by Harvey. The new funding will go a long way to addressing the flood risk infrastructure issues along the Gulf Coast region and mitigating the damage of future flood events.
Texas has rebuilt and rebounded in an inspiring way in the last year, and I am grateful for the Disaster Supplemental Funding Plan to continue Texans’ efforts to rebuild the state. In the months ahead, I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure Texas is prepared for future flooding events. Together, we will make the Texas Gulf Coast stronger than ever before.
