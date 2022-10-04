After a long career in the business sector, I look at life through the lens of fiscal responsibility. Galveston is a great place to live and, as well, a great place to visit.
That’s what drew me to live here for the past 24 years and drew 6.5 million people to visit in 2021. It is also what drove visitors to spend $913 million in Galveston for a total economic impact of $1.2 billion.
Tourism supported 10,800 jobs and resulted in $106 million in state and local tax revenue, according to an economic impact study by Tourism Economics, an international firm based in Oxford, England.
Let’s break down that $913 million in terms of the Galveston tourism:
• $310 million — overnight accommodations at hotels, bed and breakfasts and short-term rentals
• $215 million — food and beverage at dining concepts, grocery and convenience stores
• $161 million — recreation at beaches, attractions and museums
• $152 million — retail including shops in historic downtown and on the seawall
• $68 million — transportation including public and private operators
• $6.6 million — at the port in a year that the industry was shut down and restricted
The Park Board of Trustees’ tourism development department, Visit Galveston, focuses on increasing revenue by encouraging overnight visitation and inspiring multiple day stays. Based off of this study, they succeeded in 2021.
The city of Galveston saw its highest ever hotel occupancy tax collections, $24.4 million, and record spending from overnight visitors with fewer people visiting the island than in previous years. Fewer people spending more money is a model that increases the economic footprint and decreases the environmental footprint.
All this to say $2.5 million was spent every day by island visitors. The impacts of this level of spending create a ripple effect for our other customers, the residents.
Tourism-generated tax revenues, not including hotel occupancy tax revenues, tallied $30.3 million in 2021, according to the Tourism Economics study. This accounted for 50 percent of the city’s general fund revenues, based on the proposed 2021 budget of $61 million.
The park board contributes directly to the city’s budget. In 2021 The Park Board contributed $1.6 million in beach user fees, HOT Convention Center bond overpayments, interlocal agreement payments and administrative fees.
The park board’s portion of HOT collection goes back into promoting tourism, providing lifesaving beach patrol services, beach cleaning activities and beach nourishment. These expenses are taken away from the city and taxpayer. No sales tax or property tax is used by the park board to promote tourism or to maintain, nourish and patrol the beaches — all tenants of the park board’s overall operation.
It is important that the city of Galveston and the park board make decisions with both residents and visitors in mind. The symbiotic relationship between Galveston being a great place to live and a great place to visit is a delicate balance that needs to be maintained.
Marty Fluke is chairman of Galveston’s Park Board of Trustees.
