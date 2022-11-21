Lest Smith forgets, the board of trustees is an elected body, beholden to taxpayers and parents. Their job is to run around in circles, if need be, to get the best bang for our dollar to educate our children. Taxpayers actually are the dog and the board and the district are the tail. We do wag them.
In implementing the bond projects successfully, they remain subject to the will of the taxpayer, the bond payer, with designs, placement, cost, etc.
Speaking of “tiny,” the school board placated a tiny constituency when it closed the district's only Blue Ribbon School and combined all of the middle school grades into three schools including their disparate achievement levels and behavioral issues. Ask parents how this change is going.
Every publication and post from “Vote Yes GISD,” headed by former Trustee Matt Hay, said the district would get a new stadium. The district was provided a design for a new stadium that included a UIL competitive track, with no runners running under elevated buildings or stands, but soon after its presentation, the construction management firm was fired.
No one will say why LAN was fired nor why that design was rejected. Was it because it was too expensive and would take too long?
I personally appreciate keeping the concrete stands, but the district needs to take the savings and put them into a facility that can host track meets so Ball High can, after 40 years, have home field advantage. Track is the only sport in which Ball High School has won state championships. Do they not deserve to have, as do our other sports, a facility where they can host UIL competition?
Baseball and softball both got new facilities recently. We are building a new swimming center and new tennis courts. Even “Vote Yes GISD” declares, “Our athletes deserve the best!” But for some reason, track boosters are being maligned for wanting a facility where they can host UIL track meets.
With the savings at Courville from keeping the stands, the district should work toward a new track facility. The language of the bond proposition covers this: “for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of district stadiums, including renovations and improvements to Courville Stadium … .”
The last time district called a $35 million stadium bond election, Galveston was still rebuilding from one of the most devastating hurricanes in a generation. Few had extra money to rebuild their homes and businesses much less for a tax increase. Now that the district successfully passed the largest bond election and tax increase in its history, it is not the time to rush through design and construction and create something that is less than ideal.
For this amount of money, we don’t want something just “serviceable.” We already have that. The board of trustees needs to take its time, listen, and work for a win-win solution for all students.
