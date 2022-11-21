Michael Smith’s track editorial sounds like a typical cover for the Galveston school district ("Galveston ISD must move past Kermit Courville track debate," The Daily News, Nov. 18, 2022).

Lest Smith forgets, the board of trustees is an elected body, beholden to taxpayers and parents. Their job is to run around in circles, if need be, to get the best bang for our dollar to educate our children. Taxpayers actually are the dog and the board and the district are the tail. We do wag them.

Sandra Tetley lives in Galveston. 

