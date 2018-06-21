I know little about Ed Rachal except that he was a successful rancher and cattleman in the Corpus Christi area. He was successful enough that his will enabled the founding of the Ed Rachal Foundation in Corpus Christi to fund nonprofit groups that promote “charitable, scientific, literary and educational projects.”
I guess that the proposed Renewable Energy Project that Friends of Galveston Island State Park met most of those qualifications, since in 2007, the Ed Rachal Foundation awarded a sizable grant to build it. I don’t really need to know any more about Ed Rachal to appreciate him, nonetheless he has my posthumous thanks.
In August 2008, test borings proved that the ground across the road from the nature center could support the wind turbine, and in March of 2009, foundations were poured. In May of 2009, erection began, and in June of 2009, the turbines turned into the wind, turbine blades spun and the sun shined enough for electricity to flow into the building.
When the wind blows hard enough and the sun is bright enough, the wind turbine and solar array churn out 2 kilowatts each, enough to heat and cool and otherwise keep the building habitable, and it just might be enough to electrify an average house. The output is metered and transmitted indoors so that one can monitor the electricity output continually, that is when it is outputting.
Everyone knows how much havoc our salt air can wreak on metal and rotating machinery. Bearings suffer greatly and shafts seize, the turbine stops spinning and nasty things happen to the solar array and its control equipment. For $3,500 dollars we got the turbine yaw bearing replaced, so now, any time the wind speed is above 6.7 mph, the blades turn, electricity flows and a graph of the fluctuating electricity output can be seen on the large TV screen in the nature center. The solar array has been scrubbed clean, and we are waiting for a replacement inverter before it too can resume pumping electricity into the building.
We can’t go back to the Ed Rachal well to pay for the repairs since they won’t finance maintenance of a funded project. If you’d like to help us defray the costs of maintaining this display, you can write a check made out Friends of Galveston Island State Park and mail it to FoGISP, P.O. Box 5428, Jamaica Beach, Galveston, TX 77554. No amount, however small, will be refused. Thank you! And don’t worry, if we receive more than the renovation project costs, the excess will be spent on some other worthy project to improve your park experience.
With your help we’ll get and keep these invalids up and running so you can come out and see a functioning renewable energy power plant in miniature and enjoy the rest of the park as a bonus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.