As we approach the upcoming recognition of Juneteenth as a national holiday, there are those of us who like to reflect on the significance of this historical event in our lives.
We who have always lived in the Texas City-La Marque Community are humble and grateful benefactors of that glorious day in the history of this country and state. My good friend and schoolmate Charles Douglas would agree about the monumental significance of this day to our community.
Thank God for the four ex-slaves who took their freedom and turned it into a flourishing community. They took the money that they earned by a cattle drive and purchased the land to form the Settlement. Right now, the vision of these four men is being fulfilled.
We are witnessing a great economic boom in and around the Settlement. However, sadly, there is very little mentioned about these four men and their families.
There were African Americans from all over this state and surrounding states that came here and settled. Our children and grandchildren are not aware of these events because they have not been taught by anyone.
It’s a known fact that our community was the first of its kind in the state. At one time, La Marque was the largest incorporated community in Texas. Instead of telling the story for the historical value that it deserves, we allowed rappers and racists’ rhetoric to saturate the minds of our impressionable children and grandchildren.
It is sad that they do not know the land on which our segregated schools were built was donated for educational purposes by the descendants of the early settlers in this community.
What is now known as Carver Park was a “first” as well. The land on which the park sits was also donated by the Settlement descendants. The park was at first named Galveston County Colored Park. It was later named George Washington Carver Park. Those early landowners were willing to sacrifice for the future of children and churches.
As we watch the growth and beautification of College of the Mainland, very few people know that it began at Booker T. Washington School in southeast Texas City. Dr. Lynn Ray Ellison has a treasure trove of information concerning that, as well as the African American experience in southeast Texas City. Our own Vera Bell Gary and Betty Shannon Taylor and others also possess a treasure trove of historical facts regarding the Settlement.
For the stated reasons above, in my humble opinion, Juneteenth Celebration should be brought back to the Settlement where it began. Also, because of the historical significance and relevance, Galveston County Commission Precinct 3 should never be annihilated or divided.
It represents Black history in Texas City and La Marque. As a community, we stand committed to preserving our history. We have wonderful stories to tell, although we are living in the midst of a culture of book banning. I am African American with history.
