There’s much talk and political activity these days about reopening and getting back to “normal.” We must resist getting back to “normal;” we must refuse to go back to the way we were. The ideals of our democracy demand that we construct a “new normal” and reject the former.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought immense suffering and grievous injustice and laid bare the deep chasms of structural inequity in our society.
A few glaring, shameful spectacles of injustice expose the fault lines that the country had to worsen and how thin was the safety net that was supposed to protect the working poor. The safety net ruptured early on.
Because of the massive unemployment around the country, more than 9 million workers are to lose health insurance that had been tied to their jobs. Unemployment, at 25 percent now, is the worst since the Great Depression.
An astonishing cold-hearted decision by the Texas Supreme Court allowed evictions and debt collections to resume after having been on hold. With 1.9 million Texans now unemployed, that likely will be an unrecoverable blow to once-working families.
This callous decision reveals another fissure. The rich aren’t suffering or taking up their share of civic responsibility during the crisis. The working poor and minority communities are bearing the brunt of the pandemic — twice or three times as fierce as the rest of the nation.
With hundreds of thousands of people searching out food banks to sustain their lives, the administration’s pandemic priority is to spend $500 million to paint the border wall black.
We’re bereft of any unifying call to shared sacrifice. Rather, rife individualism and astonishing selfishness have become legitimized. Indeed, the not-so-subtle subtext is to sacrifice people’s lives for the economy.
The pandemic has exposed the ruptures in our system. The education of minority children, already systemically inferior, is being shredded, as the “at home” system deepens the divide, while their parents scramble to put bread on the table, living in cramped apartment complexes that intensify COVID-19 risk.
No doubt fearing citizen redress at the polls, governors have joined the administration to make voting more difficult, rather than easier. These ugly scars will last.
The pandemic’s “Great Pause” has given a glimpse of who are helping build the new normal: dedicated medical providers, helpful police, charitable neighbors, people opening their pocketbooks, healing musicians, food bank volunteers, and so on — the list is long.
So, the question is what do we do now? Each of us should dedicate ourselves to participate in this work of rescue and reconstruction.
The pandemic, painful and deadly, points to the direction of how we must fundamentally alter our structures if we are to reclaim the path toward a vibrant and just democracy.
Our duty as decent people, if that we are, is to reject going back to “normal,” turn it on its head and move forward to building a society of which we can be proud and of which we dream.
Perhaps, just perhaps, this experience might also show a few folks just how risky living paycheck to paycheck can be and that a few dollars in the bank in place of the latest iPhone might not be a bad idea. That could be a new 'normal' that would benefit everyone.
