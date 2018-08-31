You could hear a pin drop as Little Brother Justin struggled to find the words. He had just been asked to tell his Big Brother how it felt to have him in his life.
He’d been matched with Seth for only four months, but it was easy to see that a strong friendship had already developed. With his head lowered and his gaze fixed on his shoes, the silence seemed to stretch on for an eternity.
When he did find his words, the impact of them hit me with an emotional wave that I was not expecting. With sudden tears falling from his big brown eyes, Little Brother Justin simply said, “It just makes me happy that you’re here.” Watch more of their conversation at www.mentorsgc.org.
Since being matched, Justin has opened up more and even calls his Big Brother to talk about problems he’s having in school. His mom, Kathryn, turned to Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters to find a male role model for him after his dad passed away. At 12 years old, Kathryn felt Justin needed someone to do “guy things” with and to help boost his self-esteem.
Seth and Justin are part of our community-based program, doing things they enjoy as their schedules allow. Like many of the Little Brothers on our waiting list, Justin has all the potential to succeed, but he needed a positive male role model to help ignite that potential.
The two hang out once a week for an hour or two each time.
“I don’t think the time commitment is an excuse ‘not’ to be a Big Brother,” says Seth.
As a medical student at the University of Texas Medical Branch, his schedule doesn’t allow much free time, but he uses his study breaks to see his Little Brother. Whether it’s riding the ferry in Galveston to watch for dolphins or playing soccer on the beach, Seth understands that being a Big means being consistent. No matter how busy his schedule may be, he makes sure to find time for Justin.
If he didn’t have his Big Brother in his life, Justin says he’d be back to playing video games like he always did.
“Most times I felt lonely and stayed in my room because I have no one to play with,” Justin said. “With Seth, I don’t feel so lonely anymore.”
Since 1975, Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters has worked hard to match as many children who want a mentor as possible. Each year we interview and support hundreds of volunteers who meet regularly with children in the community, in schools and even in the volunteer’s workplace. Typically, about 70 percent of the inquiries are to enroll Little Brothers, while only 30 percent of the volunteer applicants are men. This major imbalance means that 94 percent of the children on our waiting list are boys.
Seth wishes more men would get involved with GCBBBS.
“You will never regret becoming a Big Brother,” Seth said. “It will be rewarding no matter what.”
To learn more or sign up at www.mentorsgc.org, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
