Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.